Antrim stalwarts Neil McManus and Terence McNaughton have expressed dismay at the perceived lack of vision for hurling among the middle-tier teams after it emerged that some delegates within these counties argued against creating more calendar space for the Joe McDonagh Cup.

During last weekend’s Central Council meeting, it was debated the Joe McDonagh be extended by several weeks and for the final to be a curtain-raiser to one of the All-Ireland semi-finals in early July.

However, the McDonagh schedule will remain untouched, running from April 10th to June 6th.

McManus, who retired from the Antrim senior team in 2023 after a distinguished 16-year career, believes Central Council missed a golden opportunity to promote the small-ball game in the mid-tier counties, describing it as “utter madness”.

McManus said: “Antrim, Down, Derry, Offaly, Kildare, Laois, Kerry and Westmeath are well placed to be one of the next teams that joins the big eight or 10 in the country, and yet they’re voting against giving their players in their intercounty hurling teams the chance to play in front of an All-Ireland hurling semi-final.

“Last year, we had 50,000-plus attendances for both the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals. For a group of players, that could be the biggest opportunity, the biggest crowd they’ll play in front of in their careers.

“Some people have argued it would condense the club season a little bit by about two weeks for the two McDonagh finalists.

“Are we interested in [saving] the extra money that will be spent on these intercounty teams for an extra couple of weeks’ training? We are crying out for opportunities to promote this game.

“Hurling is fine in Cork, Kilkenny, Limerick and Clare, and in the aspiring counties we’re not going to take this opportunity?

“Hurling needs to be looked after by hurling people. When people read this, they’ll say, ‘There’s your man talking about hurling again and thinking it should be afforded special status.’

“Bloody right I do. Hurling is totally unique, it’s our national, indigenous sport. It’s the best expression we have of ourselves. Hurling represents Irish people better than anything that anybody would be able to say – and yet we’re watching it not only decline, but die in certain areas.”

Central Council delegates, who were against pushing the McDonagh competition out by a few more weeks, contended that the calendar change would potentially have an adverse effect on their club championship schedules.

McNaughton, an All Star winner with Antrim in 1989, argued that the GAA’s inability to extend the McDonagh schedule was a direct consequence of the perceived dysfunction brought about by the split season.

“Am I missing something? Somebody explain to me the advantages of the split season,” said McNaughton. “To play the devil’s advocate: if Antrim got to the McDonagh final that would be the first week in July.

“That means our county manager wouldn’t release our players until the second week in July. The club championship starts in the first week of August. You would have your senior team together for one week’s training because you don’t do anything the week before.

“The question is: why is that the scenario? Why does it have to be that way? When we played, we would have trained two nights with the county and one with the club. Nobody said a word.

“There are professionals that have come into the GAA who keep telling us that players are overloaded. There was no talk of burnout before this. I listened to Kieran McGeeney, who said burnout is the biggest load of nonsense and that no GAA player suffers from burnout.

“If you’re into karate, boxing or athletics you’re training seven days a week. Nobody says boxers are suffering burnout. Everyone’s paying for S&C coaches. Everybody is on the same hamster’s wheel. We had players that sat on the bench for Antrim last year and went backwards because they were getting no hurling for the club or county – and nobody’s addressing these problems. The GAA has lost its way.”