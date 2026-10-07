James McClean’s unhappy alliance with Derry City

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

There’s rarely a dull moment with James McClean. And there have been fewer still since he rejoined his hometown club, Derry City. On Monday, he had his say on their attempts to terminate his contract, and no, he isn’t best pleased about it all. McClean has had an “habitual inclination to pour online petrol onto any available fire”, but Malachy Clerkin questions the wisdom of him picking this particular fight.

Uefa, meanwhile, has launched an investigation in to claims that an Israeli player spat at a member of Ireland’s coaching staff at half-time in Sunday’s Nations League game, match officials including the allegation in their post-match reports.

In substantially happier news, our under-21 team produced an outstanding result in Turner’s Cross on Monday evening, beating back-to-back European champions England to secure their berth in next month’s play-offs for the 2027 European Championships.

The Republic of Ireland’s women’s team are about to embark on their final push for qualification for next summer’s World Cup in Brazil, test one the first leg of their play-off away to Kazakhstan on Friday. We hear from head coach Carla Ward and defender Chloe Mustaki who is wary of this potential “banana skin”.

In rugby, Nathan Johns talks to Mike Prendergast about life as Bath’s backs and attack coach, his decision to move on from Munster, he says, having nothing to do with Clayton McMillan beating him to the head coach role.

Speaking of whom - John O’Sullivan hears from McMillan ahead of his team’s URC meeting with Ulster on Saturday, while Michael Scully talks to Joe McCarthy (with his new hair-do) in the build-up to Leinster’s game against Cardiff.

Cool Hand Luke and John McEnroe, meanwhile, both get a mention in Owen Doyle’s column, communication issues the topic. “Non-stop chatter” from referees? There’s only so much more Owen can take.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning previews the appearance of the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association before an Oireachtas Committee this afternoon where they will be questioned about the unravelling of the integration roadmap.

Tuesday, you might have noted, was budget day, and Ian O’Riordan has news on how sport fared in it all. The 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor will receive a further €22m in support - that’s not a typo - having already being granted €9 million last year.

And Philip Reid was at that very venue on Monday where he heard from both Ryder Cup captains, Jim Furyk and Luke Donald, at the ‘Year to Go’ event, there being, yes, a year to go before the 46th playing of the competition. “It’s us against the world,” said Furyk, which isn’t technically true, but it might feel that way when it all gets under way.

How do you know the seasons are changing? Yes, darker mornings offer a clue, but as Brian O’Connor tells us, so does the return of jumps action at Cheltenham.

TV Watch: There’s not a great deal of live sport on your screens today, but if you’ve a soft spot for cycling then you can tune in to the European Championships on TNT Sports 1 from 1.15pm, the elite men’s time trial the star attraction.