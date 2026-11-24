Irish entrepreneur Aimee Connolly, saw revenues and profits increase substantially last year. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Irish entrepreneur Aimee Connolly paid herself a first dividend last year, of €750,000, after her beauty brand posted another year of strong growth in revenues and profits.

Latest accounts for Sculpted by Aimee Connolly Cosmetics Ltd, which were approved on November 16th, show that its revenues rose by 18 per cent to €38.4 million while its pretax profits increased by 7 per cent to €4.18 million.

The results were “considered satisfactory by the directors who expect continued growth in the foreseeable future”.

In a post balance sheet event on January 22nd 2026, the directors approved an interim dividend of €750,000 to Connolly’s SBACC Holdings Limited.

At the start of 2025, the company transferred its UK retail business to Sculpted by Aimee (UK) Limited as part of an internal group reorganisation.

The transfer comprised inventory, tangible fixed assets, the associated workforce and related working capital balances.

The number of staff employed by the Irish company increased by 20 from 91 to 111 last year while staff costs rose from €4.46 million to €5.68 million.

Staff participate in a group share option scheme operated by its parent entity. A charge of €87,891 relating to the options is recognised in the accounts.

Connollyestablished her cosmetics business in 2016 after she saved up €10,000 by working as a freelance make-up artist.

The business mixes bricks and mortar stores (it has outlets on Grafton Street in Dublin, at Kildare Village, on Carnaby Street in London and Victoria Square in Belfast) and a thriving SculptedbyAimee.com ecommerce business.

In an interview with The Irish Times in April, Connolly set out her ambitions for the bran over the next decade. “The goal is to be in the top 10 beauty brands globally in the next decade. It’s a huge goal and it’s a big mountain to climb but I have never felt more passionate to do so.”

Directors’ remuneration last year totalled €918,546, comprising pay of €648,546 and pension contributions of €270,000.

The company recorded an operating profit of €4.44 million. Interest payments of €253,903 left it with a pretax profit of just under €4.2 million.

A corporation tax charge of €518,357 reduced its after-tax profit to €3.66 million.

The strong performance in 2025 strengthened the Sculpted by Aimee company’s balance sheet where accumulated profits totalled €16.23 million at the end of last year. Cash funds increased from €6.5 million to €8.07 million.