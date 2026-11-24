It has long been the case that workers can benefit from a tax-free lump sum of up to €200,000 throughout their lifetime, and across redundancy payouts and various pension vehicles.

However, a loophole has been in place, which meant some people, either inadvertently or deliberately, have been able to benefit from the tax advantages during both redundancy and retirement.

Now the Government is working on closing this mismatch in the upcoming Finance Act. What will it mean for tax-free lump sums going forward? And how should people plan for a lump sum at retirement?

Finance Bill update

The tax-free lump sum does not have to be received just the once, it can be paid out several times – in a termination payment, different pension pots, etc – but they must reference each other up to the limit of €200,000.

If you opt to avail of it (or some of it) in a termination payment, then you must sign a waiver indicating that you have already availed of it.

However, this waiver is only tied to that current employment – and so if someone was to leave a job, use the lump sum to reduce the amount of tax payable on their redundancy payment, and transfer their pension to a PRSA, then they could once more avail of the lump sum at retirement, because they would no longer be claiming in relation to that old employment, as PRSAs aren’t covered by the waiver.

This situation has been in place since 2002, when PRSAs were created.

“As a result you had a slightly unusual result whereby occupational pension schemes were included when you were calculating pension lump sums that one might receive. But PRSAs were excluded,” says Munro O’Dwyer, a partner with PwC.

It may not have been a big cohort that availed of it. First of all, you would have had to receive a termination payment and the figures would need to have been substantial enough to make use of possible double lump sum.

And many may not realise the impact of having some pension funds in a PRSA.

“People who had previously waived their right to a pension lump sum have inadvertently benefited from this loophole,” says Jim Connolly, head of pensions with Goodbody.

But it’s likely that others may have deliberately availed of it.

“Where it gets a lot more grey is where people took an action to position themselves in PRSAs, to take advantage of this mismatch,” says O’Dwyer.

Given the mismatch – and the possibility for people to avail of it in excess of the lifetime limit – in this year’s Finance Bill there has been a move to close this, by extending the waiver to “the broader suite of modern pension products that are now available”. These include PRSAs, MyFutureFund, pan-European pension products, as well as foreign pension plans.

In that way, the tax relief on offer should be the same to all – regardless of the pension product in place.

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It is expected that the change will take place from January 1st, 2027, pending enactment of the Finance Bill. So, if you’re calculating something from January 1st, 2027, O’Dwyer says PRSAs will be in scope.

“What’s less clear is for waivers signed historically,” he says.

But the Finance Bill may yet be changed before it is enacted.

How is my lump sum calculated?

If you haven’t accessed some of your lump sum in a redundancy payment – or at least did so prior to the Finance Bill amendment – the maximum tax-free amount at retirement depends on one of two calculations.

Firstly, if it’s a PRSA, it will always be based on 25 per cent of the fund, up to €200,000. A retirement fund of €100,000 would mean a tax-free lump sum of €25,000; a €300,000 fund would mean a tax-free lump sum of €75,000; a €500,000 fund would get €125,000; and €1 million, €200,000 (plus €50,000 to be taxed).

A favourable rate of tax, at 20 per cent, applies on the next tranche of between €200,000 and €500,000. Above that you’ll face your marginal rate of tax. The balance of the fund can then be put into either an annuity or an approved retirement fund (ARF).

This rule also applies to occupational schemes, but there is another way of calculating the tax-free element: the salary and service formula. This depends on how long you’ve worked with your current employer, and your final pensionable salary. If you are eligible this can be 1.5 times your final salary – so can exceed the other calculation. Someone with a pension fund of €150,000 for example, would get only €37,500 based on the 25 per cent calculation but could get the full amount if they had a salary of €100,000.

But it’s not just about how much you earn when you retire, according to Connolly. Revenue applies a “final remuneration” approach to calculating this figure, which means that you can look back over salary history up to 10 years – and take the best average.

The kicker with the salary and service calculation, however, is that you have to buy an annuity with your fund (apart from your additional voluntary contributions or AVCs as they are better known).

If you have a bumper pension pot, and will easily meet the €200,000 tax-free limit, then how you calculate this lump sum won’t matter. What’s more of a concern is how you draw down your pension income via an ARF or annuity.

“For a higher earner it’s not going to cause much of a complication,” says O’Dwyer.

If, however, your fund won’t hit the limit then it needs more attention.

“If you’ve a million euro in your fund – it’s simple, you get €200,000. The challenge is if you’ve €150,000,” says O’Dwyer, noting that someone might want to maximise their tax-free amount via a salary and service calculation – but may not want to buy an annuity.

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There could be an argument then, to remove the annuity requirement from the salary and service option.

“In some respect, having different options is fine, but prescribing what you do with the balance is where the issue comes in,” O’Dwyer says.

What if I’m in a defined-benefit pension scheme?

According to Connolly, lump-sum planning for those in defined-benefit (DB) schemes can be tricky, as to take a tax-free lump-sum of 1.5 times final salary will reduce the pension payments. This is known as commutation. Those with such a pension plan also have an option of taking 25 per cent of the pension fund if they get a transfer value and move the fund.

But those in DB plans don’t always have the full information to make the best decision. “Trustees generally don’t make them aware they have the option of a transfer value,” says Connolly, noting there can be a “massive difference” between the two ways of calculating the lump sum.

Moreover, someone with a serious illness, for example, may be better to get the transfer value, rather than have their pension paid out in an annuity.

While there is no regulatory requirement to offer a retiree a transfer value, Connolly argues there is a fiduciary one to act in the best interest of members of the DB scheme.

How to plan for your lump sum

“I would have an eye on my lump-sum entitlements from age 50 onwards,” says Connolly.

The age 50 is a pertinent one, as this is the age you may be able to access certain pension pots, such as those from older employments – you don’t have to draw down all your pots at the same time.

“You can have as many retirements as you’ve had jobs,” says Connolly, and you can take 25 per cent each time you draw a pot down – up to the lifetime limit of €200,000.

But there is a complication. If you use salary and service to calculate your lump sum, and only have 20 years’ service, you’ll need to use the uplift approach to get 1.5 times final salary.

But this enhanced scale means “you do have to reference retained benefits” from other pension pots, O’Dwyer says.