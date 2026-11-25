Maura Higgins, pictured at the Golden Globes earlier this year, reached the final of Dancing with the Stars. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Maura Higgins narrowly missed out on winning Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) in the US despite achieving a perfect score across her three finale performances.

The TV personality from Co Longford, who rose to fame on Love Island UK in 2019, came fifth alongside professional dancer Mark Ballas, the son of Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

They were one of five couples competing to raise the Mirrorball Trophy during the live finale.

Other finalists included athlete Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, figure skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, and singer Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik.

[ Maura Higgins from Longford to the US: ‘She’s on billboards up and down Sunset Boulevard. She’s everywhere’Opens in new window ]

Frech and Karagach were crowned the eventual winners in the public vote after also scoring a perfect 90 in the finale.

Higgins and Ballas started their evening with a tango during the judges’ choice round.

Their dance to Gallo Ciego by Orquesta Color Tango got them the perfect score of 30, with judge Bruno Tonioli calling it “technically excellent”.

“I think that was a masterclass in how you do a proper ballroom tango,” he said.

In the second round, they were assigned a quickstep to Tutti Frutti by Little Richard in the Instant Dance Challenge, where couples learn the dance style and song minutes before performing it on live TV. Higgins seemed worried at the announcement of the quickstep, but managed to pull it off with style and scored another perfect 30 from the judges.

For their final outing on DWTS, Higgins and Ballas performed a freestyle dance to Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend by Marilyn Monroe and, in a nod to Higgins’s roots, Irish folk songs The Parting Glass and Flowers of the Red Hill. It earned the pair their third perfect score of the night and left Higgins stunned at how close she was to victory.

“I never thought I’d be this close to winning,” she said during the live telecast.

After being a Love Island UK finalist, Higgins secured high-profile brand deals, modelling contracts and a stint competing on Dancing on Ice. Since setting her sights on the US, she has hosted Love Island: Aftersun and finished runner-up in The Traitors US. - PA