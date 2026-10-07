Clayton McMillan not interested in a revenge motif ahead of Ulster clash

A positive result, a fine performance visible to the naked eye and a set of statistics that endorsed the hard work from the training ground to the match environment. What’s not to like about Munster’s victory over the Bulls last weekend? The result is a tonic to take to Belfast for Saturday’s first interprovincial of the URC season.

There’s generally an addendum that dilutes good news a little. On this occasion it comes in the form of injuries. Munster head coach Clayton McMillan touched on the legacy of a bruising encounter in the direct aftermath of the game. He updated the medical bulletin.

Wing Diarmuid Kilgallen (hamstring), prop Michael Milne (ankle) and secondrow Fineen Wycherley (shoulder) are all unavailable this weekend. The prognosis for Kilgallen is two to three weeks; Milne may be back next week, the same time frame that applies to Wycherley. Hooker Lee Barron has an ankle issue.

Number eight Brian Gleeson and flanker John Hodnett both passed head injury assessments on Saturday and are available for selection. Hooker Diarmuid Barron, flanker Jack O’Donoghue and centre Alex Nankivell are completing the return-to-play protocols. Academy hooker Max Clein (neck) is increasing his training exposure.

How that washes out in terms of the team for the weekend will be known on Thursday afternoon but, until then, there’s time to reflect on a job well done in beating the Bulls. Munster’s set piece was first class: scrum (100 per cent against their opponents’ 80), 94 per cent win-rate at lineout, which also eclipsed the South African visitors, and they conceded just five penalties over the 80 minutes.

That last metric is seriously impressive against physically big, abrasive opposition. Munster benefited from a good attitude and application, but also some excellent individual performances to supplement an accomplished team dynamic.

McMillan was asked about academy outhalf Charlie O’Shea and understandably pleaded for context and breathing room to allow the 20-year-old to grow into the role without having unreasonable expectations foisted on him.

Charlie O’Shea scores a try despite Zak Burger of the Bulls. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The New Zealander explained: “I think what gives people confidence, what gives him confidence, what gives the coaches confidence, what gives the players around him confidence is what you do on a daily basis, your ability to prepare.

“And he’s a real student of the game for a young guy, and all preseason he’s probably made an impression through the way that he’s presented. He’s an impressive young man. We saw evidence of that on Saturday.

“But like everyone, like a team and individuals, you’re going to have good days and not so good ones, and it’s just important that we just temper our excitement around him and just allow him to just continue to be Charlie O’Shea.”

McMillan also paid tribute to the work of forwards coach Jimmy Duffy, who joined from Ulster during the summer. The scrum, which he acknowledged had been troublesome last season, went superbly and he singled out two tighthead props Kieran Brookes and Jack Aungier in that regard.

“The Bulls, you probably don’t come across too many bigger provincial sides in world rugby, and we accept that.

“They had a number of quality players that weren’t there, and so we probably got them at a good time, but that’s not to undermine the huge effort our forward pack put in, particularly at scrum time which is an area that has been problematic at times, certainly last year, and it’s an area Jimmy Duffy has put a huge amount of time into.

Munster's Gordon Wood tackled by Ruan Vermaak and Reinhardt Ludwig of the Bulls. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“There’s some of the obvious areas that we did well in. Our set piece functioned pretty well; [we had] some nice strike [plays]. I thought our defensive effort, the ability to really dig in, especially when we’d made a lot of changes and we’d lost a little bit of structure, both in attack and defence, was admirable. We want to just keep going on with those things.”

McMillan wasn’t interested in a revenge motif in advance of Saturday’s game. Munster lost 28-3 on their last trip to Belfast before exacting revenge a few months later with a 41-14 victory at Thomond Park. He hasn’t forgotten the sense of acute disappointment, but he isn’t clinging to it.

“It’s one of those games that you remember in detail, but not for the right reasons. We think we’ve put in decent performances [to date in this campaign] against teams that we believe will be there at the business end of the season.

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“We have acquitted ourselves well. We’re a long way short of where we need to be. The challenge gets even greater, I believe, when you go up to Ulster and play a quality team.

“If we consume ourselves with what happened 12 months ago, then we might do ourselves a disservice. We’ve got that awareness, but we’ve got to put our attention into what we think we need to do, from a mindset point of view, from playing our game, and how we go about executing.”