Soccer

Uefa to investigate alleged spitting incident at half-time in Ireland v Israel

It was alleged that Ireland’s head of athletic performance, Damien Doyle, was spat at

Ireland Head Coach Heimir Hallgrímsson with head of athletic performance Damien Doyle at half-time during the Ireland v Israel Nations League match. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Ireland Head Coach Heimir Hallgrímsson with head of athletic performance Damien Doyle at half-time during the Ireland v Israel Nations League match. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Gordon Manning
Tue Oct 06 2026 - 10:381 MIN READ

Uefa has confirmed it is investigating the allegation of an incident in the tunnel area at half-time of Sunday’s Nations League game between Ireland and Israel in Backa Topola.

It was alleged that Ireland’s head of athletic performance, Damien Doyle, was spat at as the teams made their way off the pitch at the interval.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson did not comment on the matter after the game, saying it was a matter for Uefa disciplinary officials.

A formal investigation has now been launched.

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A Uefa spokesperson stated: “Following a review of the official reports which contained an allegation of an incident in or around the tunnel at halftime, an Uefa Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct the appropriate disciplinary investigation regarding potential misconducts from player(s) on the occasion of the Uefa Nations League 2027 League Phase match between Republic of Ireland and Israel, played on 4 October 2026 in Backa Topola, Serbia. Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course.”

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Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times