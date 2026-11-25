Champions League: Club Brugge 0 Liverpool 3 (Isak 13, 82, Wirtz 79)

Liverpool brought Club Brugge’s impressive run in the Champions League to an abrupt halt on a bitterly cold night in Belgium with an exhibition of outstanding finishing and composed defending. Alexander Isak took his tally for the season into double figures and Florian Wirtz maintained his fine form by scoring for a third successive club game. Andoni Iraola’s side are building momentum at the right time.

Isak struck an excellent brace to move to ten goals for the season while Liverpool’s clean sheet will also have encouraged Iraola against a previously free-scoring Brugge team.

This was the first meeting between the clubs since Kenny Dalglish decided the European Cup final with an exquisite chip at Wembley in 1978. Their only other encounters were also in a European final – the two-legged Uefa Cup final in 1976 that Liverpool won 4-3 on aggregate – when Brugge fans adopted You’ll Never Walk Alone as an anthem. Liverpool were made to feel at home as both sets of supporters joined in with a rendition before kick-off. Brugge’s hospitality extended further as their visitors were gifted an early lead.

The early exchanges were evenly matched but Liverpool were handed the initiative courtesy of a needless mistake from veteran goalkeeper Yann Sommer. The former Switzerland international was under no pressure when misplacing a pass intended for defender Brandon Mechele to Bradley Barcola. Barcola simply released Dominik Szoboszlai free inside the area and Liverpool’s captain for the night, with Virgil van Dijk rested on the bench as he was at LASK, squared for Alexander Isak. The striker prodded the ball between the legs of the 37-year-old goalkeeper.

Florian Wirtz scores Liverpool's second goal. Photograph: Virginie Lefour/PA

Brugge were as energetic and as aggressive in the press as Iraola had predicted, though Liverpool handled them reasonably well in the first half. Nicolò Tresoldi headed a corner from Felix Lemaréchal beyond Alisson but Szoboszlai was well placed to clear in front of the line. Lemaréchal should have done better when found unmarked at the far post by the captain Hans Vanaken but steered a tame header straight at Alisson. Other Brugge chances fell to defenders Joaquin Seys and Mechele. Szoboszlai, his right knee heavily strapped up, launched himself in the way of the former’s shot and the latter miscued in front of goal from Vanaken’s ball.

Liverpool created few clear openings before the interval yet there were more promising signs from Barcola as his sharpness and speed improves after a preseason stalled by his move to Merseyside. The France international combined well with Florian Wirtz to set up Isak for a volley that flashed wide of Sommer’s goal and was a constant outlet on the left.

The visitors suffered an injury setback late in the first half when Victor Muñoz collided into Jorne Spileers at the end of a surging run into the Brugge penalty area. Muñoz fouled Spileers when the defender stepped across to cut out the danger but came off worse in the challenge and appeared to damage his knee. The Liverpool winger received lengthy treatment before declining the option of a stretcher and limping off gingerly. Like Barcola he had worked tirelessly before being forced out of the game.

Alexander Isak after scoring Liverpool's third goal. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Muñoz’s replacement, Rio Ngumoha, did not take long to make his presence felt and continue the menacing form that helped dismantle Manchester United on Sunday. Receiving possession on the left of the home penalty area, the teenager weaved away from two defenders before curling a shot around a third and wide of the far post.

Liverpool went even closer to a second goal when carving open the Brugge defence with a flowing, incisive move that deserved a fitting reward. Wirtz picked out Isak with a sweeping pass into the box. The striker cushioned his touch into the path of the incoming Szoboszlai and his first-time shot was destined for the far corner only for Sommer to redeem himself with a superb save at full stretch.

Sommer’s save provided a platform for Brugge to enjoy their most sustained spell of pressure in the contest. Liverpool’s central defensive pairing of Jérémy Jacquet and Ronald Araújo coped comfortably with a usually potent forward line, however. Alisson was not seriously troubled until the 70th minute when he met a snapshot from Lemaréchal with a fine stop at his near post.

Just as home hopes were growing, Liverpool extinguished them with a devastating counterattack from a loose Brugge ball on the edge of their area. Ngumoha led the charge down the right, showing good strength to shrug off Carlos Forbs and then good awareness to find Wirtz unmarked on the opposite flank. The German playmaker controlled on the edge of the box, gave Sommer the eyes, and swept home an excellent finish off the inside of the goalkeeper’s right-hand post.

Minutes later Isak added to the showreel when racing clear on goal after Mechele had slipped as the pair competed for Alisson’s quick clearance. The Sweden international advanced on Sommer’s goal and lifted an impudent chip over the goalkeeper to cap a mature and clinical display from Iraola’s team. – Guardian