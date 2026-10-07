Chloe Mustaki: Ireland defender enjoying best spell of career ahead of Kazakhstan playoff

It’s a whole 17 years since the Republic of Ireland’s women played in Kazakhstan, the game proving to be the last in the senior international career of one of their midfielders who had decided to focus on another sport. She did all right at it too, did Katie Taylor.

Ireland had to come from behind to win their World Cup qualifier 2-1 that day in Taldykorgan, a repeat of the result between the sides the previous month in Turner’s Cross. They were narrow shaves against a team that went on to suffer its record defeat – 17-0 at the hands of Germany – just two years later.

Considering they’re at 98 in the world list, with Ireland up to their highest ever ranking of 21, there might be some who expect Kazakhstan to cause as little trouble to Carla Ward’s crew as they did to the Germans back then.

“People will just expect us to win pretty comfortably, but I’m sure that won’t be the case,” says Chloe Mustaki. “As Carla said, this could be a banana skin for us.”

It would, though, be the mother of all slips if Ireland failed to win over these two legs – the first in Astana on Friday, the second in Cork next Tuesday – to set up a final World Cup qualifying playoff against Belgium or Poland.

It was back in June that the draw paired Ireland with Kazakhstan. Mustaki greeted the news with glee – at first. “I remember listening to it in the summer, I was on holidays at the time, and I was absolutely buzzing when we got Kazakhstan, just based off their ranking. But then looking into the journey there and having looked at how they play and the type of opposition that they are, it’s more of a challenge than I initially expected.”

“So we just can’t underestimate them at all. On the journey on Monday, we had a look at some of the ways they play in and out of possession, and based on that we know it’ll be a tough game. It’ll require different things from what we’ve come up against before, every team at this level will cause different problems. But we’ll be well prepared and we have to be at it. It’s a cup final, so we just need to be ready for that.”

[ Ireland v Kazakhstan World Cup playoff: Team news, kick-off time, where to watchOpens in new window ]

Ireland's Katie Taylor and Kazakhstan's Kristina Stolpovskaya in 2009. Photograph: Neil Danton/Inpho

After so many injury-interrupted years, and a battle with Hodgkin lymphoma when she was 19, Mustaki, now 31, is enjoying her best ever spell in football. She was rewarded with a new two-year contract by Nottingham Forest during the summer, after being named in the WSL2 team of the season, and Ward has started her in defence in the last six games.

“I’m extremely grateful to have played the amount of games that I have for both club and country over the past 12 to 18 months. The main thing is just staying fit and I have been lucky to do that. The older you get, the more professional you are and the more you learn about your body and keeping it right. It was a bit tough initially, but I am in a good place now. Long may it continue.”

[ Carla Ward urges Ireland to thrive as favourites in World Cup playoff against KazakhstanOpens in new window ]