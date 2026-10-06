Ireland secure European Under-21 playoff spot with stunning victory over England

European Under-21 qualifier: Republic of Ireland 3 [Lonergan 22, 63; McManus 39] England 1 [Dibling 7]

Tommy Lonergan was the two-goal hero as Ireland conquered back-to-back European champions England to secure their berth in next month’s European Under-21 playoffs.

For the Boys in Green, this historic victory in front of 5,427 fans at Turner’s Cross completed a seemingly impossible job.

A 4-0 defeat to Andorra and 1-1 draw with Moldova had left them eight points adrift of Slovakia just last March. But Jim Crawford’s side showed rapid improvement and endless mental strength to win their last four games.

They snapped the already-qualified Young Lions’ 12-game unbeaten streak to finish second ahead of Slovakia on the head-to-head tiebreaker.

They did it with an outstanding display of high pressing, which delivered all three goals.

Since breaking his duck against Slovakia just 11 days ago, Waterford striker Lonergan has netted four times in three games during this window, while Conor McManus grabbed the other.

Arsenal prospect Tommy Setford made an early stop from Jamie Mullins before disaster struck in the seventh minute.

Divin Mubama’s deflected shot fell for Everton’s Tyler Dibling to tap in at the back post. Noah Jauny’s offside appeal fell on deaf ears as Turners Cross was silenced.

Tommy Lonergan scores Ireland's third goal during the European Under-21 qualifier against England at Turner's Cross. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Ireland stuck to their plan of pressing England high. In the 22nd minute, they were level.

Jacob Devaney provided the spark, pushing up to steal possession. Rory Finneran quickly laid the ball into Lonergan’s path and he rifled beyond Setford into the far corner.

Turners Cross went up a decibel in the 38th minute as McManus demonstrated Ireland’s best attributes, hard tackling and instinctive finishing, to grab the lead.

First, the Gillingham left-back won the ball from Josh King, who was toppled over, and released Trent Kone-Doherty. McManus continued his run and when picked out by the Molde winger, he squeezed a first-time shot between Setford and his near post.

The hosts fought the urge to drop back and they had their insurance goal in the 63rd minute.

Seán Grehan’s long throw fell perfectly for Lonergan, who had previously won the ball back, to swing a boot and rattle the roof of the net.

It felt like Ireland’s night when Divine Mukasa dragged a glorious opportunity wide. It was just the start of an English siege.

Will Lankshear struck the post and Harrison Armstrong poked the follow-up wide. Jauny made a series of saves, with the best coming to deny Tyrique George.

Republic of Ireland: Jauny; Gallagher, Grehan, Murphy; McCarthy, Finneran, Devaney, McManus (Lipsiuc 64); Mullins (Noonan 82), Kone-Doherty (Akachukwu 75); Lonergan (McDonnell 82).

England: Setford; Gray, Alleyne, Simpson-Pusey, Mfuni; Peck (Lankshear 68), King (Armstrong 61); Dibling (Amo-Ameyaw 82), Nwaneri (Mukasa 46), Cozier-Duberry (George 61); Mubama.

Referee: A Dudic (Switzerland).