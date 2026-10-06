Sport

Some €22m set aside for Ryder Cup in Adare and matches at Euro 2028

Gaelic Players Association and League of Ireland academies welcome increased funding in budget

In the budget, the Government set aside €22 million for hosting the Ryder Cup and preparations for matches due to be held at the Aviva Stadium in the Euro 2028 football tournament. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA Wire
In the budget, the Government set aside €22 million for hosting the Ryder Cup and preparations for matches due to be held at the Aviva Stadium in the Euro 2028 football tournament. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA Wire
Ian O'Riordan
Tue Oct 06 2026 - 17:512 MIN READ

There was a €22 million allocation in the budget to further support Ireland’s hosting of the Ryder Cup in Adare in 2027, and preparations for the co-hosting of the 2028 European Football Championship (along with England, Scotland and Wales).

Last year, the Government set aside €9 million for Ryder Cup preparations.

In total, Sport Ireland will receive €121 million in funding next year. Although not yet specified, this is to include an increase in the 2026 high-performance allocation of €28.5 million, ensuring the four-year Olympic cycle investment towards Los Angeles 2028 will exceed €100 million.

The previous high was €89 million across the Paris Olympic cycle (2021-2024), which was an increase on the €59 million for the Tokyo Olympic cycle (2017-2020).

READ MORE

Shane Lowry returns to action in Madrid ahead of busy end of season

Ireland v Kazakhstan World Cup playoff: Team news, kick-off time, where to watch

Community Sport Facilities Fund: How it works, how much funding is available, and how to apply

At the end, Ireland’s players just wanted to get out of the nightmare

The €1 million increases in Government funding for both the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) inter-county grants scheme and the League of Ireland (LOI) academies were among other sporting measures announced.

Although short of the additional annual investment of €2.8 million originally sought by the GPA, the €1 million increase was welcomed as marking “further progress in the players’ campaign for enhanced investment”.

It brings to €8.2 million the total annual funding towards the near 4,000 players in inter-county football, hurling and camogie. The increase is worth on average an additional €250 for each player, bringing their annual grant from €1,800 to €2,050.

In a statement, the GPA said it builds on last year’s €1.6 million increase and was “another important step towards our target of €10 million in annual player funding”.

The GPA added: “We look forward to continued positive and constructive engagement throughout the lifetime of this Government, with our focus firmly on achieving fair recognition and sustainable support for every inter-county player.”

In his budget speech, Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers referenced Mayo’s All-Ireland football final win over Kerry last July as a backdrop to these sporting increases, saying: “We’re a country that understands the immeasurable contribution sport makes to our shared sense of belonging.”

There was also an additional €1 million ring-fenced for the hurling and camogie academy initiative, which is aimed at growing hurling and camogie in non-traditional and urban areas. Last year’s allocation was under €750,000.

On that allocation, the GPA said: “We also welcome the additional investment in hurling and Gaelic games announced today, reinforcing the Government’s tangible commitment to strengthening our national games and sporting heritage.”

The extra €1 million in funding for the League of Ireland academies brings that allocation for 2027 to €4 million, representing a 33 per cent increase on last year’s allocation of €3 million, the first of a multiannual commitment to help build a professional soccer academy system.

Although short of the FAI’s original submission for a €2 million increase, it means the FAI is now set to introduce a new performance lead at each League of Ireland club. Last year’s initial funding ensured two full-time academy positions at each club.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan is an Irish Times sports journalist writing on athletics