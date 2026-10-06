Some €22m set aside for Ryder Cup in Adare and matches at Euro 2028

In the budget, the Government set aside €22 million for hosting the Ryder Cup and preparations for matches due to be held at the Aviva Stadium in the Euro 2028 football tournament. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

There was a €22 million allocation in the budget to further support Ireland’s hosting of the Ryder Cup in Adare in 2027, and preparations for the co-hosting of the 2028 European Football Championship (along with England, Scotland and Wales).

Last year, the Government set aside €9 million for Ryder Cup preparations.

In total, Sport Ireland will receive €121 million in funding next year. Although not yet specified, this is to include an increase in the 2026 high-performance allocation of €28.5 million, ensuring the four-year Olympic cycle investment towards Los Angeles 2028 will exceed €100 million.

The previous high was €89 million across the Paris Olympic cycle (2021-2024), which was an increase on the €59 million for the Tokyo Olympic cycle (2017-2020).

The €1 million increases in Government funding for both the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) inter-county grants scheme and the League of Ireland (LOI) academies were among other sporting measures announced.

Although short of the additional annual investment of €2.8 million originally sought by the GPA, the €1 million increase was welcomed as marking “further progress in the players’ campaign for enhanced investment”.

It brings to €8.2 million the total annual funding towards the near 4,000 players in inter-county football, hurling and camogie. The increase is worth on average an additional €250 for each player, bringing their annual grant from €1,800 to €2,050.

In a statement, the GPA said it builds on last year’s €1.6 million increase and was “another important step towards our target of €10 million in annual player funding”.

The GPA added: “We look forward to continued positive and constructive engagement throughout the lifetime of this Government, with our focus firmly on achieving fair recognition and sustainable support for every inter-county player.”

In his budget speech, Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers referenced Mayo’s All-Ireland football final win over Kerry last July as a backdrop to these sporting increases, saying: “We’re a country that understands the immeasurable contribution sport makes to our shared sense of belonging.”

There was also an additional €1 million ring-fenced for the hurling and camogie academy initiative, which is aimed at growing hurling and camogie in non-traditional and urban areas. Last year’s allocation was under €750,000.

On that allocation, the GPA said: “We also welcome the additional investment in hurling and Gaelic games announced today, reinforcing the Government’s tangible commitment to strengthening our national games and sporting heritage.”

The extra €1 million in funding for the League of Ireland academies brings that allocation for 2027 to €4 million, representing a 33 per cent increase on last year’s allocation of €3 million, the first of a multiannual commitment to help build a professional soccer academy system.

Although short of the FAI’s original submission for a €2 million increase, it means the FAI is now set to introduce a new performance lead at each League of Ireland club. Last year’s initial funding ensured two full-time academy positions at each club.