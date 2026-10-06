‘It’s us against the world’: Jim Furyk says USA need to have chip on shoulder to win Ryder Cup

Jim Furyk’s poker face doesn’t flinch when he delivers the “underdogs” tag which he has attached to his own team for next year’s centenary Ryder Cup at Adare Manor.

His eyes don’t dance. His lips don’t form a grin. If Neuro Linguistic Programming detection were at play, you’d believe him.

Even with a USA team that will have world number one Scottie Scheffler as its talisman?

But Furyk – in his second stint at USA captain, having previously lost to Europe in the 2018 match in Paris – has the weight of history on his side of the assertion. Remarkably, the USA’s last time to win the Ryder Cup in Europe was at the Belfry in 1993 and, for next year’s encounter in Co Limerick, Furyk is of the opinion that a change in mindset and planning will be required to end that losing sequence.

“We’re not really happy with the last two results, so, yes, change will be made,” said. “We’re going to evolve. We’re going to get better, [we have] a new points system and a new analytics team. But [we have] a number of different changes coming and stuff that we’re very excited about,” said Furyk of leading that move for change.

The new points system will be based off points earned during the year leading up to the 2027 matches in Ireland, rewarding form players on the US side. Previously, major winners from the year before the Ryder Cup, along with the Players Championship winner, would get points.

Jim Furyk, Team USA Captain, and Luke Donald, Team Europe Captain, pose for a portrait with the Ryder Cup Trophy. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

Furyk’s narrative continued to be one of pitching Europe as strong favourites. “It’s us against the world at this point, or us against Europe. There’s going to be 50,000 people [each day] making a lot of noise.

“The Ryder Cup is such a great atmosphere, such a great arena. But we know what we’re up against. We also know that it’s been 34 years since we won in Europe. There’s no secret. I’m going to hear it over and over again, so I’m going to embrace it.

“We’re the underdogs. We understand that. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us. And I’m excited about that process. I’m a process guy and [like to have my] ducks in a row. We will put these guys in a good position and let our guys go out and show their talent.

“It’s going to be difficult. The Irish sports fans are amazing but folks are going to come in droves from all over Europe to support their favourite countrymen. I need 12 guys that love that atmosphere and love walking into that type of arena because it takes a certain mentality. We have to have that chip on our shoulder, that mentality that it’s us against the world.”

As part of that process, Furyk intends to get as many of his possible team to attend a reconnaissance visit to Adare Manor ahead of next year’s Scottish Open and The Open at St Andrews. A similar exercise ahead of the 2018 match in Paris proved less than inspiring when only eight possibles attended that get-together whereas Furyk would expect to see as many as 16 attend in Adare Manor.

Of his own development as a captain since his first stint in Paris in 2018, Furyk elaborated:

“I understand the leadership role a little bit better, and I’ve been in these team rooms for a number of years now and been a little bit of a support for captains the last few years as an assistant or a vice captain. But I’m still trying to learn. I’m still reaching out, trying to better myself from other coaches, from other captains, from you name it, CEOs, businessmen alike.

“Leadership’s a unique trait. I love to say we grow up in golf, mostly an individual sport. We put a team around us. You’ve got a physio, you’ve got a coach, you’ve got a putting coach, your family, and they’re all focused on you and how we’re going to make you play better.

“And [then] they give you a role as a captain, and you become a CEO and a leader. And some folks have that skill. Some don’t. Some it doesn’t come naturally. I love the process of learning that role along the way, and I’m going to enjoy the process the next 12 months.”