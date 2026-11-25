Champions League: Sporting 2 (Suárez 33 pen, 80) Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 48 pen, 50)

“We are a strong team,” Mauricio Pochettino exhorted, then saw Manchester United’s unerring ability to cause drama each and every time they lace their boots up.

Cruising, it seemed, at 2-1 and with 10 minutes left, they unravelled, as Senne Lammens dropped a regulation high ball in front of his goal and a grateful Luis Suárez produced a bicycle kick for the equaliser. Cut almost instantly to Sporting’s Kaique Pereira who bundled the ball in for United’s apparent third only for Szymon Marciniak to be ordered to the screen by the video assistant referee, where the referee ruled the goal out for a foul on the goalkeeper. Even worse Youri Tielemans, in stoppage time, was sent off.

Before this United had come from 1-0 behind and were heading for a first victory under Pochettino and only a fourth of this troubled campaign that would have rewarded the 2,597 travelling fans.

But, after the humiliation at Anfield, victory eluded them. Yet, at least, United did draw. Pochettino can build from this – and will have to, as his players remain a jumble of disjointedness and show far too few moments of incisiveness.

Could United control the contest? In the first half, not really, was the answer as the hooped shirts went at them, Lammens’ miscontrol pointing to a familiar tentativeness. Paulo Fonseca’s team went close, too, when an easy raid down the visitors’ left ended with the ball dropping on Maximiliano Araújo’s left boot but he skied over. Over their previous eight games United had been shown four red cards: for Leny Yoro (twice), Lisandro Martínez and Matheus Cunha. While Yoro’s in Sunday’s 4-0 debacle at Liverpool was rescinded, to average a sending-off every two matches since 13 October pointed to the disarray in the ranks Pochettino had to end.

He reacted to the Anfield horror-show by dropping Matthijs de Ligt for Harry Maguire, one of four changes that featured Joshua Zirkzee starting (in this competition for the first time) at centre-forward for the suspended Cunha.

The Dutchman blasted a chance over from close range – a sign of his sub-elite quality. When Pochettino, whose shape was 4-2-3-1, also witnessed Amad Diallo fail to go at his man along the right, Yoro dawdle in the centre circle, and Kobbie Mainoo pass straight to Issa Doumbia to allow Sporting to turn United, he saw, too, the scale of the work before him.

Now came more serious farce from those in blue. Martínez lost Geny Catamo, scrambled across to his left-back zone in United’s area to challenge, the No 10 went down, and Szymon Marciniak awarded the penalty. Sporting’s 14-goal No 9, Luis Suárez, stepped up but hit the ball straight at Lammens. A turning point in United’s horrendous campaign? Erm, no.

Because moments later Araújo twisted past United’s goalkeeper and was barged over for a second spot-kick. Here, Lammens was lucky to escape a red card, as Araújo had turned possession towards goal, and this time Suárez did score as United’s haplessness continued.

Luis Suárez celebrates scoring Sporting's second goal. Photograph: Filipe Amorim/AFP via Getty Images

And, ill luck. Because even when Diallo scored what appeared to be the equaliser, Marciniak, oddly, blew for a foul by Youri Tielemans on Gonçalo Inácio just before the finish (so no video assistant referee inquiry was allowed), the midfielder seeming to do nothing apart from play his team-mate in.

This had Pochettino and his team raging, an emotion that continued until the break, Tielemans again having it out with Marciniak. The wider picture, though, concerned Pochettino’s prematch insistence of a lack of fragility. Understandable, maybe, as he could not tell reporters otherwise. But, after the PR, came the evidence of another 45 minutes in which his new charges were hardly robust.

One more mountain to climb, then, in the second period against the 21-times Portuguese champions, who were led by Fonseca in only his third game in charge.

Five minutes after the break, United were in rude health as they pulled ahead. First, a marauding Martínez was fouled by Eduardo Quaresma and Marciniak awarded the night’s third penalty, which Bruno Fernandes converted for the first goal of the Pochettino era. Then, the captain scored his second, this time his speculative left-foot shot from just outside the area hitting a divot in front of Kaique Pereira, bouncing over the goalkeeper and in.

Fortune, at last, smiled on United, whose riposte since half-time certainly showed the backbone their head coach asserts they have.

On 65 minutes he made a move, as Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot came on, Bryan Mbeumo becoming the centre-forward. Zirkzee, again, had disappointed – the tale of his United career.

At this juncture United were a yard quicker, more streetwise: the corollary of a surging confidence and belief. On 77 minutes Diallo was forced off, Shea Lacey replacing him. Now, though, came the latest chaos to engulf Pochettino’s side. – Guardian