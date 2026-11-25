Main Points

Key Reads

Anne O’Connor profile: A public figure during Covid

Who are the HSE board members behind removal?

Timeline: The lead-up to the removal of HSE chief

Pat Leahy: O’Connor has been sacked and nobody will say why. That can’t last

Podcast: Why was Anne O’Connor sacked?

More comprehensive statement from HSE would be helpful, says Fianna Fáil minister

It would be helpful if the HSE were to provide a more comprehensive statement about the decision to dismiss Anne O’Connor from her post as chief executive, the Minister for Further and Higher Education has said.

“We’re in a difficult situation here where we have employment law and we have board governance intersecting with the political system,” James Lawless told Newstalk Breakfast.

“That’s completely understandable and expected in a situation like this. But ultimately, under my own department, we’ve had three agency CEOs come and go in the short time that I’ve been on the job. So this actually happens all the time.”

Lawless said it was understandable that the Minister for Health wanted the CEO to report to her more often, he too expected regular updates from his agencies, “but hiring and firing is actually the preserve of the board”, Vivienne Clarke reports.

The Minister for Health had rightly been looking for accountability in terms of operational performance and looking for regular updates, he said.

Lawless acknowledged that the situation was not satisfactory “particularly when we don’t have the full facts”.

“I suppose that is where the HSE could be helpful, whether they come before a committee or whether they can make a more fulsome statement in the first instance, or both.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science James Lawless. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

INMO says it will be ‘very difficult’ for HSE to get somebody to apply for chief executive job

It will be very difficult for the HSE to get somebody to apply for the position of chief executive after the dismissal of Anne O’Connor, the general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said.

“I’d say it would be very difficult to get somebody to apply, there’s no doubt about that,” Phil Ní Sheaghdha told Newstalk Breakfast on Wednesday.

Professor Matthew Sadlier, President of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), added that he was baffled by the decision of the HSE to dismiss O’Connor, reports Vivienne Clarke.

They had appointed a person who had worked in the organisation for a long time and it would be good to hear from the board of the HSE and to have them justify their position, he said.

“I’ve worked in the health service of various different types for 27 years now and there’s this constant obsession with changing the management structure,” he said.

“I’ve worked in about seven different management structures from health boards to health authorities to the HSE to integrated service areas to regional health authorities and now the Department of Health taking control over the regional health authorities.

“This constant obsession that if we change the board or we change the CEO, we change the chairman, that that’s going to have knock-on effects to the grassroots and the problem with the healthcare service is not in the boardroom it’s on the front line.”

Part of the problem, Sadlier added, was that the political system was still involved in making healthcare decisions as to whether hospitals close or open. The HSE had been established to get rid of multiple agencies, but now there were more agencies controlling health than in 2004 when the HSE was created, he said.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, general secretary of the INMO. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

‘The Government hasn’t sacked anybody’, Taoiseach tells Dáil

There were testy exchanges in the Dáil on Tuesday where Leaders’ Questions was entirely focused on the unprecedented sacking of the HSE chief executive.

The decision of the board of the HSE to remove Anne O’Connor as CEO of the health service was “unanimous” and “not the result of any single event or issue”, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said.

The board’s determination “was based on its assessment of performance and leadership over a period of nearly eight months”, he said.

He insisted, to Opposition heckling, “I didn’t sack anybody” and “the Government hasn’t sacked anybody”.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill sat next to the Taoiseach during questions.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking in the Dáil. Photograph: Maxwells

The Opposition has huffed and puffed but has failed to extract any meaningful answers from the Government about the sacking of HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor, writes Political Editor Pat Leahy.

Little new was forthcoming when the Taoiseach faced questions in the Dáil or when Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll Mac Neill gave evidence at the Oireachtas Committee on Budgetary Oversight.

The Coalition presented a united front, rallying around the Minister, who had earlier on Tuesday briefed Cabinet colleagues on O’Connor’s shock removal over the weekend, a development that most around Leinster House agree there was no precedent for.

Read Pat’s full analysis here.

The HSE board's dismissal of Anne O'Connor is becoming a full-scale political storm. Video: Pat Leahy / Zara Morgan

Minister due before health committee this morning

The pressure on the Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill is unlikely to ebb. The Oireachtas Health Committee has invited the HSE board to appear before it next week, while Carroll MacNeill is also due before the same committee on Wednesday.

There is also a suggestion she may be called in for another session on Thursday. The Taoiseach further suggested she would speak in the Dáil about the controversy.

Carroll MacNeill told the budgetary committee she was made aware of the intention to remove O’Connor “last Thursday”. However, Martin and Harris were not told until Saturday, after Carroll MacNeill had consulted Attorney General Rossa Fanning.

The Minister insisted she did not raise O’Connor’s performance specifically with HSE chairman Ciaran Devane, but noted “the CEO is the head of the HSE and the performance is linked to that”.

The HSE board said O’Connor’s performance was monitored, including through reviews in June and October.

The Taoiseach said the decision of the HSE board to remove O’Connor was “unanimous” and “not the result of any single event or issue”.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill addresses the Oireachtas Committee on Budgetary Oversight on Tuesday. Photograph: Oireachtas TV

Good morning. Pressure was mounting on the Government on Tuesday night to provide greater clarity on the sacking of Health Service Executive (HSE) chief executive Anne O’Connor as Coalition leaders sought to distance themselves from her removal.

As controversy continues over O’Connor’s sacking, events leading up to her dramatic removal – and the political knowledge of that process – took centre stage on Tuesday.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill told the Oireachtas Budgetary Oversight Committee she raised concerns about the performance of the HSE – including the rate at which it was hiring staff – months before O’Connor’s sacking.

She said she was informed in September that the performance process for O’Connor was being escalated and that this was when Coalition leaders were informed.

Spokesmen for Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris said on Tuesday night they did not know the process could lead to her removal when they were informed of it in September.

The Taoiseach had not flagged any concerns about O’Connor’s performance in recent months, his spokesman said.

Read more in our lead story here.