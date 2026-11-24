Main Points

The Government will face questioning today amid fallout from the shock removal of the Health Service Executive chief executive Anne O’Connor.

Neither the Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill nor the board of the HSE have given a reason for the move.

O’Connor is to depart from the €400,000-per-year post after less than nine months in the role.

It comes at a time when the HSE is facing significant pressure regarding significant overspending and recruitment restrictions.

O’Connor said she was “very deeply surprised and disappointed by the abrupt and precipitous manner” of her removal.

She said it was “profoundly flawed, wholly unfair and falls far short of the standards of fairness, transparency and due process that should be expected of a major national public body”.

O’Connor intends to “challenge this matter as vigorously as possible” and says she “did not resign or voluntarily stand down” from her position.

Key Reads

Anne O’Connor profile: A public figure during Covid

Who are the the HSE board members behind removal?

Timeline: the lead-up to the removal of HSE chief

Pat Leahy: Anne O’Connor has been sacked and nobody will say why. That can’t last

Podcast: Why was Anne O’Connor sacked?

Presumably, a good deal of consideration will have gone into ensuring the right legal boxes were ticked as the decision to terminate Anne O’Connor’s position as chief executive of the HSE was weighed up, approved and executed.

The task for O’Connor’s lawyers now will be to look at the wording of her contract and the provisions of the relevant legislation to determine if there is a basis to take things to the High Court, writes Work Correspondent Emmet Malone.

The stakes involved for O’Connor, both reputational and financial, are substantial. In a statement, she said the handling of the matter has been “profoundly flawed” and “wholly unfair”.

The question is whether her legal advisers can demonstrate that to be true and establish that the terms of her contract were breached.

The full piece can be read here.

Why was HSE chief Anne O’Connor sacked?

The sacking of a chief executive of the HSE is unprecedented in its 21-year history.

Public Policy Correspondent Martin Wall tells the In the News podcast you would have to go back almost 40 years to encounter anything remotely similar.

But those circumstances aren’t really comparable since they involved the since-disbanded Southern Health Board and former taoiseach Charles Haughey.

You can listen to that podcast here.

Former HSE chief executive Anne O'Connor leaves after giving evidence to the Public Accounts Committee hearing at Leinster House. Photograph: Brian Lawless/Press Association

The shock move comes after weeks of controversy over the situation in Cork University Hospital (CUH) where staff and hospital authorities say they are seriously understaffed.

Along with three others, the HSE South West region has been placed under hiring restrictions due to unauthorised budgetary overshoots – a measure blamed by unions for staff shortages.

Excessive hiring of new staff, however, is one of the reasons for the HSE’s significant overspending. The Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said the HSE was permitted to take on 3,300 personnel but had actually employed about 4,000 additional staff.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and former HSE chief executive Anne O'Connor speaking to the media whilst attending the HSE Integrated Healthcare Conference earlier this month. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Who are the board members who took the decision?

HSE board members are appointed by the Minister for Health after consultation with the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

News reporter James Cox has been looking into who are the board members behind O’Connor’s removal and their backgrounds here.

Former HSE chief executive Anne O'Connor speaking to the media whilst attending the HSE Integrated Healthcare Conference 2026 earlier this month. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

The person who runs the country’s health service has been sacked and nobody will say why, writes political editor Pat Leahy. That is unlikely to be tenable for very long.

Finding the answer to that question will instead be just the first stage in the political controversy now unfolding since the shock announcement of Anne O’Connor’s sacking. It is unlikely to be the last.

Read Pat’s full analysis of the situation here.

Good morning. The Government will face intense questioning on Tuesday amid fallout from the shock removal of the Health Service Executive chief executive Anne O’Connor on Monday.

Opposition TDs demanded answers about the sacking of O’Connor on Monday but neither the Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill nor the board of the HSE – which announced her departure on Monday in a terse statement that said it was in the “best interests” of the organisation – gave a reason for the move.

Read our lead story here and follow irishtimes.com for updates throughout the day.