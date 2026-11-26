Companies selling to the US market will be going through the detail of the latest tariff announcement from the White House. The devil is always in the fine detail with tariffs, but the 15 per cent cap agreed with the European Union as part of the deal reached last year will remain, meaning for many exporters the impact should be limited at most.

It appears that pharma exports from Ireland – which face no tariffs – will remain excluded. The White House has done deals with the big pharma companies involving more investment in the US. It may be early January before there is full clarity on all sectors.

There are two main messages for Ireland. One is that Donald Trump is sticking to his US tariff policies, despite his midterm elections loss, which was due, in part, to the inflationary pressures these created.

The United States supreme court ruled in early 2026 that many of the tariffs Trump had imposed were illegal. He found a temporary workaround this year and set in train a so-called section 301 investigation of unfair trade practices in trading partners. This was designed to give legal weight to permanent tariffs, without recourse to Congress.

Having “found” what it was looking for in terms of allegedly unfair practices, the latest tariff announcement followed. Whether it is all legally sound remains to be seen.

The second thing to note is how often Ireland is mentioned in the document of findings against the EU. As the EU country with the second highest trade surplus with the US in 2025 – after Germany – Ireland is front and centre in the report, which points to the State’s long record of attracting US investment and promoting exports. In the world of Trumpenomics, having a trade deficit with another country is seen as “losing” and being taken advantage of.

Noting Ireland’s $102.1 billion (€93 billion) exports of pharma drugs and medicines to the US last year, the report warns of the risks it believes this creates for the US. If any disruptions hit the market for these vital products, the US could face shortages or delays, which “would threaten the US health industry and consumers”.

It is not clear what this means for future policy. But Trump’s White House clearly remains perturbed by Ireland operating as an offshore hub for US pharma.