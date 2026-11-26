AIB’s former chief financial officer Donal Galvin, who stepped down in August, has been appointed to the same role in Vienna-based lender Kommunalkredit Austria.

Kommunalkredit, a specialist in infrastructure and energy finance, has been more than 80 per cent owned by Norwegian private equity firm Altor Funds since 2024.

Galvin will join Kommunalkredit on December 1st, the company said in a statement. Aside from normal chief financial officer duties, he will, from next February, take on responsibility for banking operations and group operational service.

“Kommunalkredit is focused on what I believe matters most for Europe’s future – financing infrastructure and the energy transition. Private ownership gives us the freedom to take a genuinely long-term view on that, and I’m looking forward to helping build on it,” Galvin said in a post on LinkedIn, the professional networking platform.

Galvin joined AIB in 2013 as head of treasury, having previously worked in senior capital markets positions with Rabobank in the Netherlands and Hong Kong and Mizuho Securities Asia in Hong Kong.

He was appointed group treasurer in advance of AIB’s initial public offering in 2017 and was given the task of courting Asian investors in particular as executives travelled to major financial hubs globally to market the €3.4 billion transaction.

Galvin was appointed chief financial officer in 2019. He and chief executive Colin Hunt, who took charge around the same time, oversaw a reduction of AIB’s non-performing loans from 9.6 per cent at the time to 2.35 per cent and the bank markedly improving its capital base.

This paved the way for large shareholder distributions and a return of AIB to full private ownership in recent years.

Galvin’s announcement in May that he was leaving AIB was seen as evidence of the damage continued restrictions on pay are having on Irish lenders’ ability to retain staff.

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While the Government has lifted a €500,000 limit on salaries for top executives at the former State-owned lender, bonuses of more than €20,000 are still subject to an 89 per cent super tax. That can only be removed by statute, making it more difficult to do so.

Private equity-backed banks typically have large equity-based incentive plans for senior executives that can be very lucrative in the event of an ultimate sale of flotation. They are often more nimble than publicly-quoted lenders and give chief financial officers mandates to help drive transformation.

Galvin’s predecessor at AIB, Mark Bourke, moved to Portuguese lender Novo Banco in 2019 before becoming chief executive in 2022.

Kommunalkredit, led by chief executive Jacques Ripoll since last year, had total assets of €7.28 billion at the end of June, a fraction of AIB’s €148.1 million. Altor has said its ambition is to transform Kommunalkredit into “the leading sustainable infrastructure bank in Europe”.

The bank is partly owned by London-based investment firm Attestor, through an Irish special purpose vehicle, Trinity Investments.