The person who runs the country’s health service has been sacked and nobody will say why. That is unlikely to be tenable for very long.

Finding the answer to that question will instead be just the first stage in the political controversy now unfolding since the shock announcement of Anne O’Connor’s sacking. It is unlikely to be the last.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill says the reasoning behind O’Connor’s abrupt removal is a matter for the HSE. The HSE says it has no further comment beyond a statement on Monday morning, which said the move was “in the best interests of the future operation of the organisation”.

Asked why the board had come to this conclusion, a spokesman said there was no further comment at this stage.

No way can the HSE or Carroll MacNeill leave it at that. One or both will almost certainly have to come out and explain why O’Connor, who only took up the role earlier this year, has been forced out.

And while we can reasonably surmise that she has not been sacked because the board thought she was doing a brilliant job, the exact rationale for the decision will be interrogated politically, and perhaps judicially, if the threat in O’Connor’s own statement is acted upon. Her spokesman had no comment when asked if she would seek an injunction to block her removal.

In an interview on RTÉ at lunchtime on Monday, Carroll MacNeill was pressed for the reasons behind O’Connor’s removal. “The HSE board are the only people that can answer that, they are the direct employer,” she replied, citing the statutory independence of the body.

She added that the board makes decisions in relation to the contract of the chief executive. “That’s my level of knowledge, not the detail of it,” the Minister added. She said she was “more broadly aware” of a background process around O’Connor’s employment.

But it is inconceivable that the Minister would have been surprised by, or in disagreement with, the board’s move.

Despite repeated questions, there was no information forthcoming from anywhere about the nature of the process that culminated in the health chief’s removal, or the reasons that prompted it.

There has been an intense controversy in recent weeks over conditions in Cork University Hospital (CUH), with public disagreements between the HSE top brass and the hospital. And the HSE is in the middle of yet another overspending controversy, with the Government having to provide an €800 million bailout because the organisation can’t keep to its budgets.

Though they were substantial, neither of these controversies seemed in recent weeks sufficiently serious to warrant the chief executive’s removal. After all, it’s hardly the first time the HSE has bust its budget.

[ Who is Anne O’Connor? The ousted HSE chief at the centre of a brewing rowOpens in new window ]

The Opposition parties quickly sought to turn the focus on Carroll MacNeill. The Government will certainly face questions on the issue when the Dáil meets on Tuesday.

The role of the Taoiseach – and his awareness of the “process” which led to O’Connor’s removal – is also likely to come under scrutiny. The hospital is, of course, in Micheál Martin’s constituency. He has more than a passing interest in what happens there.

The first item on the agenda is an explanation about why the head of the largest State agency, with a €30 billion budget and 150,000 staff, was sacked. The answer to that will dictate where – and to whose door – the controversy goes next.

Once people know why she was fired, they will be able to make up their minds on whether it was justified or not. It may be that the HSE says there are severe problems in the health service and O’Connor had been given a massive budget but was still unable to live within it. Even allowing for this, O’Connor’s performance was hardly unique.

[ Who are the members of the HSE board behind Anne O’Connor’s removal?Opens in new window ]

The next question will be about the process that led to the decision to remove her. Why was it commenced, and when? At whose instigation? On what was O’Connor being assessed?

Inevitably, the who-knew-what-when questions will also arrive in short order. Both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste were told about the HSE’s decision on Saturday. Spokesmen for both did not respond to questions about when they became aware a process was under way that could lead to the chief executive’s removal. Unusually, the Taoiseach declined to take questions from the media after a meeting with senior CUH figures in Cork on Monday.

The issue will surely dominate Dáil exchanges on Tuesday. And the Minister for Health, coincidentally, has two engagements at Oireachtas committees this week: one on Tuesday at the Budget Oversight Committee and one at the Health Committee. The coming days may present the most significant political challenge to Carroll MacNeill since she took up the job last year.

Health unions see the opportunity to press for more resources for the sector. But can the answer be as simple as throwing more money at the problem? Health spending is up by more than 60 per cent since 2019. Staff numbers are up by a third. If more money and more staff were the answers, wouldn’t those moves have worked by now?

Monday’s events put health back into the centre of the political agenda, just as hospitals head into the flu season. The Government will say it is putting more resources than ever into the health service. But people don’t really care about that – they care about results. And despite the extra billions, the trolleys continue to line up in emergency units. To the person in the top job, that is surely the most pressing issue.