All Dart stations south of Grand Canal Dock will be closed for the weekend. Photograph: Hugh Dooley/The Irish Times.

Public transport in Dublin will be significantly disrupted this weekend as both Luas and Dart services are to undergo works.

The Luas Red Line will be partially closed due to heavy works after the Red Cow, and no Dart services will run south of Grand Canal Dock on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be “essential engineering works” on the Red Line that will see the replacement of track at the Belgard stop and at the Luas crossing over Belgard Road.

The works will begin on Friday night after the last tram, and no service will run on Saturday or Sunday between the Red Cow and Tallaght or Saggart stops.

Normal service will run on the Red Line between The Point or Connolly and the Red Cow stop.

The heavy works will involve “breaking concrete” to complete the job, Transport for Ireland (TFI) said, with the rail repairs expected to generate noise that will affect local residents and businesses.

Due to the scale of the works, TFI said they were “best carried out over two consecutive days”.

Irish Rail will be conducting “engineering works” on the tracks between Grand Canal Dock and Bray across both days this weekend.

There will be no service on most of the southside on either day, as the Dart will only run between Malahide or Howth and Grand Canal Dock.

All Dart stations south of Grand Canal Dock will be closed for the weekend, including Sandymount, Sydney Parade, Dún Laoghaire and Shankill and Woodbrook.

In further changes, the Rosslare train service will operate to and from Bray Dart station. Irish Rail has organised a direct bus transfers from Connolly and Dún Laoghaire to Bray for the service.

The usual first Rosslare service of the day, the 7.55am Connolly to Rosslare Europort train, will instead leave Bray at 8.50am.

Anyone trying to reach Bray should be aware that the old 155 route no longer operates and has been replaced by the E1 bus, serving the city centre through Bray to Ballywaltrim.