Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, pictured in September with Anne O'Connor, then CEO of the HSE, expressed confidence in the HSE board again on Wednesday. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

The board of the HSE is facing a grave crisis after seeing its political support dwindle on a day Coalition leaders demanded a fuller explanation of circumstances around the sacking of Anne O’Connor as chief executive.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil he was “not in any position” to endorse any decision of the HSE until he got “the fullest of information” regarding the process.

His position appeared to put distance between himself and Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, who has previously backed the board’s decision. The Opposition said there was now an “ocean” between them.

The view of senior sources in Government hardened after a statement from O’Connor, who contradicted her previous employers and said she was unaware she had been placed in an “escalated” employment process, or that she was at risk of losing her job, until a 7.30am call with the chair of the board on Saturday.

She has also pledged to take legal action against her former employer. Health service figures said there was no provision in HSE policies for an “enhanced” or “escalated” performance assessment.

Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Simon Harris said on Wednesday he believed it would be “helpful” if the HSE expanded on an initial statement on Tuesday.

Government sources said on Wednesday evening they had heard nothing from the HSE board. HSE chair Ciarán Devane turned down a last-minute request to appear at the Oireachtas health committee on Thursday. The board has been invited in next week.

[ Taoiseach says he ‘never expressed any support’ for HSE board’s decision to sack Anne O’Connor ]

At that committee on Wednesday, Carroll MacNeill again expressed confidence in the board of the HSE – something which the Taoiseach did not do in the Dáil despite demands from the Opposition. The Taoiseach’s refusal to support the HSE decision appeared to revise a position put forward by his spokesman on Tuesday afternoon when he said he supported the process.

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste said on Wednesday that they retained confidence in Carroll MacNeill, who also received support at the weekly meeting of her parliamentary party, Fine Gael.

She defended her conduct during the process, with the Government rejecting Opposition claims that the Minister had engineered O’Connor’s removal. The Dún Laoghaire TD said the removal of the chief executive was “not my preferred outcome”.

The top civil servant in her Department said the HSE board had sought a “formal” input into a six-month performance review for O’Connor in mid-October, but the Department had not responded. The Minister told the committee she had not sought legal advice when briefing Coalition leaders about the performance process in September.

A number of Opposition parties voiced no confidence in the board of the HSE.

It is understood the HSE has indicated to Government it believed it had a strong defence to legal action by O’Connor and would be claiming to have followed correct procedures.

However, there is considerable scepticism about this claim in Government following O’Connor’s statement.

One person briefed on the issue said the statement by O’Connor was “damning” and called into question the “judgment of the board”. One Minister said the Taoiseach was clearly “not happy” about events at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, with sources saying his feelings have only intensified.

A source said there was anger among senior HSE staff about O’Connor’s treatment. They were “appalled and disgusted” at what had happened.

Some Government sources also believe the HSE board wanted to dismiss O’Connor during her probationary period when her rights under employment law were much weaker.

Other sources disputed this analysis, suggesting her rights could not be diminished to the point that she would not be entitled to know that she was in a process that could lead to her dismissal.