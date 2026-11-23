HSE board members are appointed by the Minister for Health after consultation with the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth. Photograph: iStock

Anne O’Connor has been removed as Health Service Executive chief executive after taking over the role worth more than €400,000 a year in March.

She has pledged to fight her removal “vigorously”, but who are the board members who took the decision?

Board members are appointed by the Minister for Health after consultation with the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

Ciarán Devane, chair

He was appointed to this position by Tánaiste Simon Harris, then minister for health, in September 2018. Devane was formerly a senior director at Coventry University and chair of Clore Social Leadership. He was also chief executive of the British Council, a £1.2 billion (€1.4 billion) public body. He was a member of a board of the NHS from 2012 until 2015.

Tim Hynes

Hynes is the chairperson of the HSE strategy and reform board subcommittee. He previously worked as group chief information officer for AIB. He has experience in sectors such as marketing, operations and technology across a 30-year career.

Aogán Ó Fearghall

Ó Fearghall was the 38th president of the Gaelic Athletic Association from 2015 until 2018. He was appointed to the HSE board in 2019. He helps to oversee HSE strategy, risk, finance and governance.

Dr Yvonne Traynor

Traynor is deputy chairperson of the HSE board and chairperson of Children’s Health Ireland. She has served on the board since 2019 and was appointed deputy chairperson in February 2026.

Brendan Whelan

Whelan was appointed to the board in 2021 and chairs its performance committee. He founded the Social Finance Foundation in 2006 and served as its chief executive until 2023.

Anne Carrigy

Carrigy has a background in nursing and a lot of experience in health governance. She has served on the HSE board since March 2021.

Matt Walsh

Walsh, an experienced human resources professional, sits on the board’s strategy and reform subcommittee. He was appointed to the board in May 2023 following a public appointments service campaign.

[ Timeline: the lead-up to the removal of HSE chief Anne O’ConnorOpens in new window ]

Lily Collison

Lily Collison is a member of the HSE board. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Collison contributes patient advocacy and disability perspectives to the HSE board. Her youngest adult son has spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy, and she is the author of a book about it. Her other two sons, Patrick and John Collison, are the multibillionaire co-founders of online payments giant Stripe.

[ Anne O’Connor profile: A public figure during Covid who lasted nine months as HSE chiefOpens in new window ]

Michael Cawley

Cawley was appointed to the HSE board in 2024 for his financial expertise. He is a chartered accountant and former deputy chief executive and chief operating officer of Ryanair.

Kenneth Mealy

Mealy is a consultant general surgeon and is serving a three-year term on the board from September 30th, 2024, to September 29th, 2027. He is a former president of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

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Patrick Bailey

Bailey was appointed by Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill in 2025 following a public jobs campaign. He is a governance, risk and assurance professional who started his career training as an accountant at PwC.