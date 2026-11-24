Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has said she was “informally” told on Thursday that the board of the Health Service Executive (HSE) had decided to sack chief executive Anne O’Connor.

The board of the HSE announced on Monday it had “decided to end the tenure” of O’Connor, “believing this to be in the best interests of the future operation of the organisation”.

The shock removal sparked significant criticism by Opposition politicians who have labelled the situation an “omnishambles”.

Carroll MacNeill appeared before the Oireachtas Budgetary Oversight Committee on Tuesday where she was faced with questions from TDs on O’Connor’s sacking.

The Minister said she raised concerns about the performance of the HSE in the months preceding the sacking.

She said she did not speak specifically about O’Connor’s performance, but noted “the CEO is the head of the HSE and the performance is linked to that”.

Carroll MacNeill said she was informed in September that the performance process for O’Connor was being escalated.

At this point, she said she did not have further conversations with the HSE board or O’Connor as she wanted to maintain the independence of the performance process.

She said she then contacted the Attorney General for legal advice, who she said told her to do nothing in order to protect the chief executive’s privacy and the process.

Asked if she had expressed any opinion – positive or negative – about the performance of the chief executive in the lead-up to her being sacked, Carroll MacNeill said she would have had many meetings about the performance of the health service, raising concerns about emergency care, working hours and financial controls.

“I would have absolutely have had conversations about where the HSE was versus where we should be. I expressed my view about the performance of the HSE and where that was going,” she said.

“That would be natural part of those conversations. The CEO is the head of the HSE and the performance is linked to that.

“Those are very different things to anyone’s individuals employment and roles, as such. My overall objective is the effective running of the health service.”

In a statement following the announcement, O’Connor said she was “deeply surprised and disappointed” by her termination and said she will “challenge this matter as vigorously as possible”.

In a further statement on Tuesday, the HSE board said it agreed a set of performance objectives with O’Connor when she began the role in March.

“Performance against these objectives was monitored throughout the year through regular board and committee oversight, performance reporting, and formal review in June and October 2026,” the statement said.

“The board met on November 19th, 2026, and unanimously concluded that the removal of the chief executive officer was necessary for the effective and efficient performance by the Health Service Executive of its functions and decided to remove her from office.”

The performance objectives agreed at appointment were: financial management and expenditure control; urgent and emergency care performance; waiting list management; organisational reform; workforce management; stakeholder engagement; and board assurance and governance.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the decision was not made because of any one issue or event, but was instead due to an assessment of performance against those metrics.