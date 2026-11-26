The main Irish arm of social media giant Meta has set aside almost €4 billion to deal with potential regulatory fines, its latest accounts show.

The company set aside an additional €922 million to deal with potential regulatory fines in 2025. This brought the overall total at the end of December to €4 billion. Some €82.79 million was released of that provision during 2025.

In Ireland, Meta has been fined by the Data Protection Commission (DPC) on a number of occasions for data breaches, although most of those are subject to appeals and court proceedings.

According to the DPC’s website, €2.8 billion in fines has been levied against Meta and its subsidiaries and are under appeal. A fine of €17 million relating to a case involving Facebook from 2022 is the only one listed as having been collected.

Pretax profits at the Dublin-based international HQ for the operator of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram last year increased by 14 per cent to €3.32 billion.

Accounts just filed with the companies office show that Meta Platforms Ireland Ltd’s pretax profits increased as revenues surged by 15.5 per cent to €98.6 billion in another record performance for the business.

The revenues recorded by the Dublin-based unit account for 52 per cent of US-headquartered Meta’s global revenues of $200.9 billion (€182.89 billion) for 2025.

The Meta Platforms Ireland business is led by Anne O’Leary, one of four women on the five-person board – the others are Genevieve Hughes, Yvonne Cunnane and Majella Maire Goss – along with David Harris.

Last year, profits at the firm were hit by administrative expenses rising from €79.3 billion to €91.5 billion. This included the company setting aside an additional €922 million to deal with potential regulatory fines.

The overall amount set aside to deal with potential fines at the end of December was €4 billion, with €82.79 million released of that provision during 2025.

The firm recorded a post-tax profit of €2.84 billion for 2025 after incurring a corporation tax charge of €477.6 million.

It paid out dividends of €3.3 billion to parent company Facebook International Operations Ltd in 2025.

The directors disclosed that in 2026, the board has approved further dividends of €2 billion to its parent entity.

The directors for the Irish unit stated that “substantially all revenue is generated from advertising, which has continued to grow during the year”.

They stated that the revenue increase “was attributable to growth in advertising revenue from third-party customers generated by displaying ad products on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and third-party mobile applications”.

Headcount last year reduced by 4 per cent and this followed numbers employed reducing by 20 per cent in 2024 and 18 per cent in 2023.

Last year, numbers employed reduced by 71 from 1,738 to 1,667.

The €416.73 million in staff costs included €89 million in share-based payments.

The accounts show that €257.15 million was paid out in salaries, which equates to an average salary of €153,161 before the shared-based payments of €89 million and other benefits of €37.7 million were taken into account.

Pay to directors increased by €700,000 to €3 million while benefits to directors under long term incentive schemes from group undertakings increased from €9.6 million in 2024 to €15.4 million.

By year end, the company’s accumulated profits had decreased from €2.59 billion €2.13 billion.