Tallaght gardaí arrested seven teens on road-traffic charges in relation to the incident in a co-ordinated action on Wednesday morning. Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photo Agency

Three teenage minors have been charged in relation to a serious crash on the M50 in August that left nine people hospitalised, some for several days.

The crash occurred at 5.30am on August 9th on the M50 at Junction 12, Firhouse, Co Dublin, after the car was seen driving against the flow of traffic on the southbound carriageway of the bypass.

Tallaght gardaí arrested seven teens on road-traffic charges in relation to the incident in a co-ordinated action on Wednesday morning.

Four of the youths were charged later that evening over the wrong-way driving crash. The teens cannot be named because they are juveniles.

The remaining three will appear before Dublin District Court this morning.

There were eight teens in the vehicle on the day of the incident, when it collided with another vehicle. One of those teens remained in critical condition for some time.

The driver of a second car, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured after a vehicle was driven the wrong way down an up ramp.