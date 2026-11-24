Anne O'Connor said she was 'very deeply surprised and disappointed' by the 'abrupt and precipitous' nature of the HSE's decision to terminate her employment. Photo: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Presumably, a good deal of consideration will have gone into ensuring the right legal boxes were ticked as the decision to terminate Anne O’Connor’s position as chief executive of the HSE was weighed up, approved and executed.

The task for O’Connor’s lawyers now will be to look at the wording of her contract and the provisions of the relevant legislation to determine if there is a basis to take things to the High Court.

The stakes involved for O’Connor, both reputational and financial, are substantial.

In a statement, she said the handling of the matter has been “profoundly flawed” and “wholly unfair”. The question is whether her legal advisers can demonstrate that to be true and establish that the terms of her contract were breached.

Terminating somebody’s employment during a probationary period for no cause – where there is no suggestion of misconduct – can involve as little cost to the employer as the payment of one week’s salary in lieu of notice and though that period of notice is unlikely to be so short in this instance, the sum might still be extremely modest by the standards of someone who has been earning €400,000 a year.

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Public service officials tend to have procedures and reviews during the probation period that require compliance, though, and the legislation states the board may only remove the CEO in very particular circumstances.

What it appears to have relied on here is that removing O’Connor is necessary for the effective and efficient performance of the executive’s function, but the board is still required to have acted in good faith and have observed fair procedures.

If, as her statement suggests, O’Connor was not given a right to make any representations to the board before it made its decision last week, this would be a factor for the High Court to consider in the event she seeks an injunction this week preventing her dismissal.

An injunction application will require O’Connor to prove she has a strong case that is likely to succeed at full hearing and that damages are not an adequate remedy. “While that’s a very high bar for employees to meet in a probationary dismissal,” says employment lawyer Anne O’Connell of AOC Solicitors, “the fact that the HSE board had to make a decision under the Health Act may be seen as it exercising discretion which could subject it to scrutiny and require it to prove it acted in good faith.”

A settlement could be reached, of course, but unlike in the private sector, the fact it is bound to become public in the end will weigh on the minds of those on the employer’s side who have to approve it.