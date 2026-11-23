Anne O'Connor: 'For the avoidance of doubt, I did not resign or voluntarily stand down from my position as chief executive of the HSE.' Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Anne O’Connor, who hails from Newcastle in Co Galway, started her career as an occupational therapist before going on to hold a number of senior management positions in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

She holds a Master of Science (MSc) in occupational therapy from Trinity College and a MSc in management practice from the Irish Management Institute/University College Cork.

She was the HSE’s national director for mental health services and chief operations officer, with the latter post coinciding with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

O’Connor became one of the public faces of the health service’s response to the pandemic, outlining in detail at the HSE’s press conferences the pressure on the health system from the virus.

She was also a regular presenter at Oireachtas appearances and frequently appeared as a HSE spokesperson in media interviews during the pandemic, setting out how the health system was managing hospital capacity, testing and tracing, and the scale of outbreaks in residential care settings.

O’Connor was also in charge of the HSE’s operational response to the 2021 cyberattack.

In August 2022, O’Connor left the HSE to take up a senior role at health insurance company VHI. She worked as VHI health and wellbeing managing director.

Last March, she returned to the HSE to take the chief executive role. The job’s salary of €402,156 made her one of the highest paid civil servants in the country.

She succeeded Bernard Gloster, with her appointment confirmed in December 2025 before she started the role in March.

O’Connor, aged in her 50s, was removed less than nine months into her tenure amid mounting pressure on the HSE as the health service struggled to manage overspending and recruitment restrictions.

Cork University Hospital chief Jennifer Kearney recently warned the HSE that the hospital was not safe going into the winter, with it operating short of 1,000 staff.

[ Timeline: the lead-up to the removal of HSE chief Anne O’ConnorOpens in new window ]

At an Oireachtas Health Committee meeting last week, O’Connor said she had not spoken to Kearney since September.

“The manner in which this matter has been handled is profoundly flawed, wholly unfair and falls far short of the standards of fairness, transparency and due process that should be expected of a major national public body,” O’Connor said in a statement issued after her removal.

“I have always acted in absolute good faith and with the interests of patients, staff and the Irish health service foremost in my mind. I am proud of my record of public service.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I did not resign or voluntarily stand down from my position as chief executive of the HSE.”

She pledged to challenge the decision “vigorously”.