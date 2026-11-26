The latest release of papers will cover the vetting process into Peter Mandelson before he was appointed as ambassador and sent to Washington. Photograph: James Manning/PA Wire

The British government is expected to publish more documents on the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador, with the security minister Dan Jarvis set to address MPs on Thursday.

Jarvis will give a statement in the House of Commons on the latest release of papers which cover the vetting process into Mandelson before he was appointed as ambassador and sent to Washington.

Mandelson was sacked from his position last year after more details emerged about his close links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The scandal played a significant role in the eventual resignation of then-prime minister Keir Starmer, with questions raised about how much he minister knew when he appointed Mandelson.

More than 1,500 pages of documents were published earlier this year, including messages between Mandelson and cabinet ministers.

However, some were withheld at the request of the Metropolitan Police as part of their investigation into the former Labour minister and spindoctor.

Mandelson was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. No charges have been made. He has denied any allegations and is co-operating with police.

The Metropolitan Police has since informed the British government the documents can be published without affecting their investigation.

In February, MPs voted for the papers to be released using a parliamentary mechanism known as a “humble address” and agreed that unredacted files would be first viewed by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee before being published.

The latest tranche of documents have been seen by the committee and are now expected to be put before MPs. – PA

[ ‘Keir didn’t even like him’: Inside the Peter Mandelson scandalOpens in new window ]