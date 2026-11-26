Main Points

The board of the HSE is facing a grave crisis after seeing its political support dwindle.

Coalition leaders have demanded a fuller explanation of circumstances around the sacking of Anne O’Connor.

Government sources said on Wednesday evening they had heard nothing from the HSE board.

Key Reads

Taoiseach and Tánaiste call on HSE board to provide more information

Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said O’Connor’s statement “contradicts significantly” the statement of the board issued prior.

He said he was “not in any position” to endorse any decision of the board of the HSE until he got “the fullest of information” regarding the process and reasons for its dismissal of its chief executive.

Tánaiste Simon Harris has also called on the HSE board to provide further information.

O’Connor instructs solicitors to challenge ‘unlawful termination’

Anne O’Connor confirmed on Wednesday she has instructed solicitors to challenge her sacking, saying a HSE statement issued the day prior “wrongly gives the impression that I was aware that I was in an employment process”.

“On the contrary, the HSE disciplinary or probation policy were never mentioned to me during my employment.

“Until a Teams call with the Chair of the Board of the HSE at 7.30am on Saturday morning, I did not know I was at risk of losing of my job,” she said.

“During that call I was told that I could resign or that my employment would be terminated at 11am.

“I have instructed solicitors to bring a Court application on my behalf to challenge my unlawful termination and to protect my good name and reputation.”

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill subsequently said she respects O’Connor’s statement and “her right to initiate proceedings”.

“What she is describing there is her interaction with the board,” the Minister told the Oireachtas Health Committee.

“It’s very improper for me to be involved in that. This is governed by their own legal processes and their own legal advice.”

All eyes on HSE board as crisis rumbles on

HSE chairman Ciarán Devane. Photograph: Alan Betson

The board of the HSE is facing a grave crisis this morning after seeing its political support dwindle after Coalition leaders demanded a fuller explanation of circumstances around the sacking of Anne O’Connor as chief executive.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil yesterday he was “not in any position” to endorse any decision of the HSE until he got “the fullest of information” regarding the process.

You can read our lead story this morning here.

More questions to be answered

Why was HSE top boss abruptly sacked?

The health service is now facing a governance crisis of immense scale, with the Dáil hearing allegations that there was, in essence, a conspiracy at the highest levels to undermine and ultimately oust the head of the HSE.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill “never wanted Anne O’Connor as chief executive and moved her on”.

“The Minister orchestrated the sacking,” she said.

Three of the key questions that remain unanswered have been parsed by Martin Wall here.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is in Brussels later this morning, and Europe Correspondent Jack Power is there to try to get answers.