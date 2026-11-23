The Government will face intense questioning on Tuesday amid fallout from the shock removal of the Health Service Executive chief executive Anne O’Connor on Monday.

Opposition TDs demanded answers about the sacking of O’Connor on Monday but neither the Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill nor the board of the HSE – which announced her departure on Monday in a terse statement that said it was in the “best interests” of the organisation – gave a reason for the move.

Carroll MacNeill said the decision followed a “process”, but declined to give any further details, saying it was a matter for the HSE, which was O’Connor’s employer.

It is not clear to what extent O’Connor participated in this process. Her representative declined to answer a series of questions from The Irish Times, while the HSE also would not make any further comment after its statement.

However, in a statement issued in response to the HSE announcement, O’Connor said she was “very deeply surprised and disappointed by the abrupt and precipitous manner” of her removal, which she said was “profoundly flawed, wholly unfair and falls far short of the standards of fairness, transparency and due process that should be expected of a major national public body”.

[ HSE board ends tenure of Anne O’Connor as CEO says she ‘did not resign’Opens in new window ]

She said she would “challenge this matter as vigorously as possible” and would utilise “every avenue available to me to vindicate my position and to protect my professional reputation”. O’Connor was appointed to the €400,000-a-year role in March of this year.

Carroll MacNeill said she had been aware of the “process” from September, though spokesmen for both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris declined to say if the leaders of the Government had been aware that a process was in train that could potentially lead to the removal of the HSE chief.

Legal action by O’Connor is now expected by Government sources. The HSE declined to say what, if any, were the severance terms offered.

The shock move comes after weeks of controversy over the situation in Cork University Hospital where staff and hospital authorities say they are seriously understaffed. Along with three others, the HSE South West region has been placed under hiring restrictions due to unauthorised budgetary overshoots – a measure blamed by unions for staff shortages. Excessive hiring of new staff, however, is one of the reasons for the HSE’s significant overspending. Carroll MacNeill said the HSE was permitted to take on 3,300 personnel but had actually employed about 4,000 additional staff.

[ Who is Anne O’Connor? The ousted HSE chief at the centre of a brewing rowOpens in new window ]

Last week the Government approved a budget bailout for the HSE of almost €800 million, on top of its existing €29 billion allocation this year. There has been significant unease in Government because of the budgetary overshoots at the HSE.

Opposition parties demanded answers about O’Connor’s removal and the issue is certain to be raised in the Dáil.

“The effective sacking of the chief executive of the HSE is an extremely serious development,” said Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane. “Patients, healthcare staff and the public are entitled to a clear explanation of why this decision was taken and the circumstances surrounding it,” he said.

Carroll MacNeill is due before two Oireachtas committees, including later on Tuesday at the Budgetary Oversight Committee, to answer questions about overspending in the health service.

Senior staff at the HSE, where O’Connor was popular, are said to be “furious” about her removal. Hospital consultants called for the board of the HSE to resign, while the nurses’ union was critical of curbs on recruitment, insisting additional nursing staff were needed to ensure patient safety.