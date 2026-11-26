Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Photograph: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers released Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday, hours after the four-time NFL MVP accused head coach Mike McCarthy of falling asleep during team meetings.

Rodgers made the sensational allegations during a surprise 34-minute appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show after the Steelers benched him in favour of backup quarterback Mason Rudolph.

“We have released QB Aaron Rodgers,” the Steelers wrote on X. If no other team claim Rodgers on waivers, he will become an unrestricted free agent. Several teams, including the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots, are in need of a starting quarterback at the moment.

McCarthy, who was also Rodgers’ coach with the Green Bay Packers, had said on Monday that the 42-year-old was still the team’s starter despite recent struggles. On Tuesday night, the Steelers changed course and said Rodgers, one of the greatest players in NFL history, would be deactivated for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

During the interview, Rodgers said his time with the Steelers was over. “That ship has sailed,” he said. He then described a quarterback meeting the previous week.

“Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers,” Rodgers said. “We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened.”

Rodgers added that he only found out about McCarthy’s decision when his teammate Pat Freiermuth told him. Rodgers said Freiermuth had called him and said “I can’t believe they’re doing this.” To which Rodgers replied: “Doing what?”

Rodgers, who said this summer that he would retire at the end of the season, also alleged that McCarthy appeared to think he was still coaching the Packers during Sunday’s defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. “The nail in the coffin for so many of us was at halftime, towards the end of it, we’re kind of on the offense on one side of defense on the other side,” said Rodgers. “And there’s some rambling or something [from McCarthy] and without even a heads up, he says, ‘All right, one, two, three Packers.’ That’s what he broke it down on in the locker room … [We] looked around going, ‘What the f***? What is going on? Where’s his head at at this point?’” ESPN reported that multiple sources agreed with Rodgers’ version of events.

Rodgers said he had spoken regularly to McCarthy over the last few days, and the coach had not mentioned the possibility of being benched. He did, however, say they had discussed McCarthy sleeping during meetings. “[I told McCarthy], we can’t even have an honest conversation. I’m telling you, you snored in the meeting twice, in a quarterback meeting, that’s unacceptable,” Rodgers said. “And you’re telling me you’ve never slept at a facility before. And I’m telling you, I have a hundred witnesses and collaborating people who would support what I’m saying. I’m not saying that to f****** bury you.

“I’m saying that because this behaviour and these habits are not healthy and they’re not becoming of someone intimately involved in the game plan. And that’s my whole point. And so, I left it with him that if you try and bench me or don’t change the play call, then you should just release me because I feel like at this point, I’m doing what’s right for the organisation”. Rodgers said after his comments to McCarthy that the coach decided he was “getting rid of me”.

The Steelers (6-4) have lost their last two games but are still clinging on to the final playoff place in the AFC. NFL Next Gen Stats gives them a 62 per cent chance of making the postseason, although the model does not take into account players flambéing their own team’s coach on live television.

Rodgers is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, someone whose single Super Bowl win does not match his natural talent. He is all but guaranteed to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. His NFL records include highest passer rating for a quarterback with a minimum of 1,500 attempts (102.5), highest passer rating in a single season (122.5 in 2011) and lowest interception rate in a season (0.3 per cent in 2018).

This season, however, has arguably been the worst of Rodgers’ career. His QBR of 45.6 ranks him 26th out of 30 qualified quarterbacks, ahead of only Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield, Justin Herbert and Daniel Jones. His completion rate of 60.9 per cent is the second-lowest for any season of his career in which he has started more than one game and he leads the league in yards lost in sacks. – Guardian