Jensen Huang is back at the helm of the chip giant Nvidia after the company’s board reinstated him as chief executive. Photograph: Eric Lee/The New York Times

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Some 11 days after his exit from Nvidia amid scandal, Jensen Huang is back, and the company’s senior leadership weren’t informed until the last minute.

The myth of the founder endures following Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia, writes Cantillon.

A tax-free pensions lump sum loophole is set to close shortly. In her weekly Your Money feature, Fiona Reddan looks at how it has worked and what it will mean for those in different types of pension schemes.

Donald Trump’s rebranding of AI is doomed from the start, writes Hugh Linehan in his media column.

Almost €6 million was moved from a company at the centre of a lawsuit between a building firm and a group of well-known property developers, the High Court heard on Monday. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

UK fitness group PureGym is having mixed fortunes as it seeks planning permission to open outlets in Dublin. Stephen Conneely has the details.

The City of London’s new lord mayor, Bronek Masojada, told The Irish Times in Dublin that the UK-EU deal agreed last week was a good start for both sides to build upon in terms of a closer trading relationship. Joe Brennan met Masojada.

Almost half of employees in Ireland believe they will have to work beyond 65 with more than 60 per cent fearing they will not have enough to live comfortably in retirement, new research suggests. Emmet Malone reports.

Profits at the company behind Yuno Energy and Prepaypower climbed more than 23 per cent to €5.3 million, according to its latest accounts. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Software company Workhuman saw operating profit fall 7 per cent last year, as revenue declined. But it plans to invest more than $60 million in research, development and innovation next year as it seeks to expand its workforce intelligence platform. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Pepper Advantage Ireland, the mortgage services provider, has seen its assets under management decline by 27 per cent in the past three years, driven by borrowers paying down debt following a wave of loan portfolio sales after the 2008 financial crash. Joe Brennan goes through the numbers.

Profits at Irish-headquartered healthcare technology company Lanas rose last year as revenue remained stable and the company trimmed administrative costs. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

Kenmare Resources near-term need for cash plays into the hands of its Abu Dhabi bidder’s hands, writes Cantillon.

In Me & My Money, Radio Nova presenter Marty Miller tells Tony Clayton-Lea how during Covid, he built a camper van that is old but “as strong as an ox”.

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