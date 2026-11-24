Software company Workhuman saw operating profit fall 7 per cent last year, as revenue declined.

But the company said it planned to invest more than $60 million in research, development and innovation next year as the company seeks to expand its workforce intelligence platform.

Consolidated accounts for the company showed turnover last year was also lower, falling 6 per cent year on year to $1.13 billion. Profit before tax was $106.25 million, down from $116 million in 2024.

But Workhuman, which makes human resources software, said it generated net cash flow of $138 million last year, up 29 per cent from the $107 million it recorded a year earlier. Cash on hand was also higher at $617.3 million.

“In 2025, we maintained positive cash flow and a strong financial position, while staying focused on investing in the capabilities that will support our next phase of growth. Innovation remains central to that strategy, with Ireland at the heart of our R&D and innovation work,” the company said.

“We are combining what we know best, employee recognition, with industry-leading AI capabilities and 25 years of human workforce data to give organisations deeper insight into their people, their contribution and their potential. For us, that represents an exciting next step for Workhuman and for the category.”

Research and development costs last year were just over $65 million. The US-founded company has maintained investment in its business in recent years, with $59 million ploughed into the company in 2024, and a similar level of investment in 2026.

The company, which has a sizeable operation in Ireland, said the $60 million planned for 2027 would be used to develop its Human Intelligence AI suite, which includes its Future Leaders offering that predicts which employees will move into leadership roles over the following three to five years, and its AI assistant.

The company, which has dual headquarters in Dublin and Massachusetts, was founded as Globoforce in 1999. It rebranded to Workhuman in 2019 and now employs more than 500 people in Dublin, part of a global workforce of more than 1,000. That figure is down from around 600 Irish staff before the company implemented global cuts of about 10 per cent in 2023, when the wider tech sector suffered a retrenchment.

Operating employee reward and incentive schemes, Workhuman counts some of the world’s biggest companies among its clients, including PepsiCo, Coursera and Cisco.