At The Irish Times Innovation event: (from left) journalist Claire O'Connell, RespÉire founder Max Crinion-Morgan and Andrew O'Neill of ACT Venture Capital

Building a business is as much about who you know as what you know, according to Max Crinion-Morgan, a young medtech entrepreneur who put his nursing degree on hold to develop a device for monitoring patients’ respiratory rates.

Crinion-Morgan, whose company RespÉire has attracted interest from US investors, said developing a network of contacts had been essential to getting the business off the ground.

Speaking to an audience of entrepreneurs who featured in The Irish Times Innovators to Watch series over the last 12 months, Crinion-Morgan said “your network is your net worth” and building his network was essential to getting his company off the ground.

“Starting out as a student, I had zero network. But with every single person I talked to, I usually aim to get three contacts from them,” he said.

It didn’t come naturally to him. “I’m one of the most introverted people out there,” he said. “The cold calls are brutal.”

But Crinion-Morgan said the perseverance needed to be driven by something deeper than financial rewards or a desire for autonomy.

He recalled being told he was “crazy” to put his nursing degree on hold and that he needed more experience before starting a business.

“Yes, I don’t have experience, but I am young and I have no responsibilities, and therefore this is one of the greatest times ever just to throw yourself in a direction.”

For him, the motivation to make RespÉire a success is intensely personal. His uncle died in circumstances that left him questioning whether more effective respiratory monitoring might have made a difference.

More recently his father had a heart attack and underwent emergency open-heart surgery. After his father was transferred from intensive care to a general ward, Crinion-Morgan said he pushed for his respiratory rate to be checked. A serious chest infection was subsequently identified and his father returned to intensive care.

As he explained in the original profile of his business, manually measuring respiration is an inefficient and error-prone process that involves staring at a patient’s chest for a full 60 seconds, counting the number of times it rises and falls.

“This can be very difficult to do due to the constant disruptions that are commonplace on wards. RespÉire aims to solve the problem by providing a portable, inexpensive and simple-to-use measuring device that aligns with current clinical workflows.”

The idea is that the R3, which is small and light, would find a home on the observation trolley alongside other vital-sign-measuring equipment. It is a plug-and-play device with a screen that displays the reading. The R3 is non-invasive and attaches to the patient’s clothing. It takes between 60 and 80 seconds to take a measurement.

He said his family experiences reinforced his belief that founders need a mission capable of carrying them through the difficult times of getting a business off the ground.

He said there would be days where you think to yourself “I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to have that conversation. I don’t want to take that flight.”

“And then I just think where I was I two years ago and do would I want to go back to that place? And the answer is always no.”

Crinion-Morgan praised Ireland’s start-up ecosystem, particularly in medtech, pointing to supports from Local Enterprise Offices and the New Frontiers programme, which he recently completed at NovaUCD. However, he advised start-ups to also look to the US, where larger pools of funding are available.

While Crinion-Morgan started his business early in his medical life, Andrew O’Neill of ACT Venture Capital said investors often looked for founders with five to 10 years of industry experience.

Describing this as a “sweet spot”, he said it gave the founders “enough time to understand the problem without being too long that you are part of the problem and can’t change”.

Another strong signal is if the founder has managed to convince senior, experienced talent to join their early-stage team, despite the risk and salary implications.

Asked what would constitute a red flag, O’Neill said there was zero tolerance for misrepresentation. He said stretching the truth raised an immediate flag and misrepresentations were quickly uncovered in the Irish business world.

He also rejected the common advice that young founders needed to hire experienced chief executives early in the journey. He said hungry, ambitious founders who acted as “learning machines” could grow into great leaders while building a bench of trusted advisers around them.

Crinion-Morgan argued that the same willingness to learn and adapt gave start-ups an advantage when competing against vastly larger companies.

“You’re lean, you’re a small team, you can pivot easily, you’re quick, as opposed to having to go through four different levels of boards. That is your big advantage.”