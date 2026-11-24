Kenmare Resources managing director Tom Hickey appeared sanguine in an interview with The Irish Times in September 2025 about the end of takeover talks earlier that year with his predecessor, Michael Carvill, and Abu Dhabi private equity firm Oryx Global Partners.

The titanium minerals miner, which owns the Moma mine in Mozambique, had rejected outright the consortium’s £473 million (€565 million), or £5.30-a-share, offer in March as undervaluing the group. It subsequently ended talks after the Carvill-led group indicated it might lower its bid, amid falling titanium mineral prices and protracted negotiations with the Mozambique government over a new royalties deal.

“One of the interesting things about the approach that we had earlier in the year is that it kind of shone a light on the fundamental value,” Hickey said at the time. “It reminded people that ... on certain metrics, we might be cheap ... and that this is a really high-quality asset.”

On Monday, Kenmare said it was willing to back a proposal priced 28 per cent below Carvill’s original offer.

Kenmare may own a high-quality asset, with Moma producing about 6 per cent of global titanium minerals and an estimated mine life of 100 years. But Hickey was forced late last year to take a $300 million impairment charge as the company lowered its long-term revenue assumptions amid pricing uncertainty.

The price of ilmenite, Kenmare’s main product, is now in its fourth year of decline. There is little sign of a recovery: Berenberg analysts recently cut their forecasts again and do not expect a rebound until 2028.

Kenmare finally secured a new royalties deal late last month, but four years of stop-start negotiations, including the threat of international arbitration, have damaged investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, after spending about $300 million on dividends and buy-backs over seven years and another $300 million since 2023 on a project to upgrade and relocate Moma’s main mining plant, Kenmare faces what it has called “liquidity constraints”. That has made a takeover proposal from another Abu Dhabi firm, International Resources Holding (IRH), at a 28 per cent discount to Carvill’s original bid, suddenly very attractive.

[ Kenmare’s Abu Dhabi suitor given four-week extension to make bidOpens in new window ]

Kenmare said it needs to raise $50 million in equity early next year to satisfy its bankers and secure amendments to its credit facility. It is in talks, in the meantime, to raise $25 million in interim funding. The other party? Its prospective buyer.

It’s hardly the strongest negotiating position from which to maximise shareholder value.