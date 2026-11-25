Ciarán Devane photographed in Dublin in 2016 when he was chief executive of the British Council. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons/The Irish Times

The sacking of Anne O’Connor by the board of the Health Service Executive (HSE) has thrust its chairman Ciarán Devane into the spotlight.

Devane is the first and only chairman of the board to date. He was appointed in 2018 in a move presented at the time as an important step towards the Government’s Sláintecare plan to overhaul the health service.

The board is the governing body of the HSE, accountable to the minister. The HSE chief executive, meanwhile, is accountable to the board.

Devane was appointed by then minister for health Simon Harris, who said the board was aimed at “improving oversight and governance in health service”, adding that “Ciarán has an impressive array of experience”.

Dublin-born Devane got a degree in biochemical engineering from University College Dublin in 1984. He then did a master’s degree in international policy and practice at George Washington University in Washington.

Paul Reid, Simon Harris and Ciarán Devane at Dr Steevens' Hospital, Dublin, in 2019. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Devane has a long-standing career in health services, most of which was spent in the UK. He was chief executive of the British Council, a £1.2 billion (€1.4 billion) public body from 2015 until 2020 and he was a member of a board of the NHS from 2012 until 2015.

He also was a chair of Clore Social Leadership, director of the Centre for Peace and Security at Coventry University and president of the European Development Practitioners’ Network.

He is a trustee of the British-Irish Association and of Friends of Europe, as well as chief executive of the NHS Alliance – an organisation seeking to improve patient care across the UK.

[ Most think it extraordinary that the HSE would sack its CEO without the Minister’s approvalOpens in new window ]

In 2015, he was awarded a knighthood in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for his work at Macmillan Cancer Support, of which he was a chief executive. He is also a Freeman of the City of London and has honorary doctorates from UCD and the University of York.

When being awarded the honorary doctorate by UCD in September 2017, the introductory address by Prof Eoin Casey described him as “one of the most eminent, influential and visionary alumni of our great university, marked by an extraordinary life and career yielding substantial contributions to engineering, cancer support, the voluntary sector, healthcare policy, culture and education”.

[ Taoiseach says he ‘never expressed any support’ for HSE board’s decision to sack Anne O’ConnorOpens in new window ]

His role of chairman of the HSE board is due to come to an end in June 2027, after he was reappointed in 2024 for a further three years.

On Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil the board met on November 19th and “unanimously concluded that the removal of the chief executive officer” from her €402,000-a-year job was necessary for the effective and efficient performance of the HSE’s executive functions.

Last year, HSE figures show Devane received his annual fee of €80,000 as well as €6,194 in expenses.