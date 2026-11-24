Just over 60 per cent of employees believe they will have to work beyond their desired retirement age, the research suggests. Photograph: iStock

Almost half of employees in Ireland believe they will have to work beyond 65 with more than 60 per cent fearing they will not have enough to live comfortably in retirement, new research suggests.

The survey of 1,000 employees, conducted for HR consultants SD Worx, found that 47 per cent of respondents believe they will not be able to retire when they would have intended and 48 per cent believe they will have to work beyond what has been the traditional retirement age in many sectors, 65.

Thirty-five per cent of those questioned, rising to 41 per cent among those aged 55 or over, say they would like to work beyond 65 but the average age respondents suggested they would ideally stop working at was 61.

Just over 60 per cent, however, believe they will have to work beyond their desired retirement age for financial reasons with 66 per cent of women expecting to have to do so compared with 58 per cent of men.

Older employees remain “highly engaged with their work,” the research suggests with four in five (80 per cent) of those aged 55 and over saying they have the energy to do their job well and 82 per cent believing their work has purpose or matters. Both measures are higher among over-55s than among younger employees.

Just 43 per cent of employees aged 55 and over feel their organisation supports them in planning for retirement, however, while just 36 per cent of the same group suggest their employers adjust or adapt work or tasks when needed.

[ Two-thirds of workers fear their pension won’t be big enough to fund their retirementOpens in new window ]

Under the Employment (Contractual Retirement Ages) Act 2025, those with a contractual retirement age below 66 can now notify their employer that they wish to stay in work until the State pension age, but the number of people working beyond 65 has already quadrupled to more than 133,000 over the past 25 years with housing and changing family circumstances repeatedly cited as key factors.

“The gap between when people would like to retire and the reality of when they expect to stop working raises important questions for employers,” said Eimear Byrne, managing director at SD Worx Ireland.

“Living longer can mean a retirement that’s almost as long as the average person’s working life. While that is, of course, good news, it does mean that many of us will be working longer out of financial necessity.

“Businesses must think about how they prepare for an ageing workforce and support employees whose retirement plans may change. This means planning ahead, having open conversations about future working arrangements and considering how roles, hours or responsibilities might adapt over time,” she said.