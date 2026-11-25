Using your debit or credit the right way could help pay for your next holiday. Photograph: iStock

Can you turn your everyday spending into holidays? Some credit cards and debit cards offer free flights and travel perks linked to your spending.

If you have some big-ticket purchases coming up in 2027 then putting them on the right card in a planned way could send you on your next holiday.

So which cards will get you flying sooner? How much could you really save on flights? And is chasing rewards like this even worth it?

Rewards

Card rewards are big business in the United States. Card issuers there can charge far higher card fees than those in the European Union, giving them a bigger margin to fund benefits. Many Americans hold multiple cards just to chase the perks.

Although the rewards were once synonymous with glamorous travel, hotel or dining benefits, an equal number of US cardholders are now using their rewards to pay for essentials such as groceries and fuel.

In Europe, using debit cards and bank transfers is more common for everyday spending. Large-scale card rewards programmes are less part of our culture. But there are some credit and debit cards here that trumpet their travel perks, including free and discounted fares, travel insurance, airport lounge access and priority boarding.

Revolut is big on travel perks. Bank of Ireland was too – until last week. It is withdrawing the Aer Card, a credit card it offers in association with Aer Lingus. Aer cardholders could claim two free Aer Lingus flights and earn “Avios”, a loyalty currency used by several major airlines, at an accelerated pace.

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The move follows criticisms about the difficulty in redeeming the Aer Lingus flight freebie.

Getting a free airfare for simply tapping your card feels like a good deal. But choosing a card for its travel rewards alone will be a false economy if the card membership fees, transaction charges, interest and the hassle of claiming your benefits outweigh the perks.

Credit cards in particular are an expensive form of borrowing. They make most sense if you can pay what you owe in full and on time. Setting up a direct debit to clear the full balance will prevent costly interest charges.

So spend within the lines, watch for fees and check for ease of booking and that the travel rewards offered by your card provider may be actual rewards.

Aer card

The recently discontinued Aer credit card, offered by Bank of Ireland in partnership with Aer Lingus, was all about the travel perks. Examining what was good and bad about this card is instructive.

The sales pitch was that once you hit spending of €5,000 or more in a “reward year” – so in the 12-month period starting from the date the credit card account was opened, you got two free return tickets on an Aer Lingus ticketed and operated service from Dublin, Cork, Shannon or Belfast to Europe.

There were other sweeteners, too: cardholders would automatically get two Aer Lingus “fast track” passes to get you through Dublin and Shannon Airport security, though fast track wasn’t available Cork.

You’d get two free Aer Lingus Lounge passes and two priority boarding passes every year, too. You also got multi-trip travel insurance for a family of four, including winter sports cover.

Bank of Ireland valued these sweeteners at “over €400 a year”.

So if you were going to spend €5,000 in the year anyway, your finances were robust and you trusted yourself to pay down your credit card balance when it fell due without incurring punitive interest, then you might have thought: “Why not?”

Did these perks add up?

First, there was a fee for the credit card of €6.50 a month and there’s the annual government stamp duty on all credit cards of €30. So whatever perks you were going to get should be worth more than €108 a year you were spending simply to have the credit card.

The free multi-trip travel insurance was a nice touch, but if you had private health insurance, this cover may already be included in your premium, or could be added for a small fee, making this perk redundant.

The Aer Lingus lounge has free sandwiches, snacks, coffees and juices. With food in the main airport costing an arm and a leg, this was arguably a useful perk. But the two passes could make some tough choices on a family holiday as children aged over two needed their own pass.

What about the free flights?

Two free return Aer Lingus flights to Europe for two people could definitely take the sting out of the cost of a summer holiday, a midterm break trip, a city break with friends or a Six Nations rugby weekend.

Except you were unlikely to be able to cash in your two Aer card free flights then.

Availability was restricted during peak travel periods, including but not limited to bank holidays, school holidays and sporting events, Aer Lingus said. They are particularly restricted on weekends, during school summer holidays, over Christmas and Easter and Irish bank holiday weekends.

So it’s possible your free return flight to Europe wasn’t going to be one you had planned to take anyway, but rather an extra one you ended up taking at a random time simply because it was free.

The reward flight included a free 10kg carry-on bag, but you still had to pay taxes, fees and charges on the flights. Users say these typically come to about €70 for two return flights.

Aer Lingus says there were just two Aer credit card seats available to book on each eligible flight.

But you couldn’t actually book your free flights through aerlingus.com – you couldn’t directly book at all. Instead, you submit a “request” to a separate credit card portal, specifying all your passenger information and a few different preferred dates.

Once you completed the form, you got a “case number” and an Aer Lingus agent contacted you about your case. So it was not as easy as booking a free flight of your choice.

Reddit users have plenty to say about this. Some describe the free flight request process as a “nightmare” and an “endless loop”.

Some users report it taking three or more attempts, submitting different possible travel dates and several weeks to get flights approved.

You had 12 months from the date you reached €5,000 in eligible spending to request the two free return fares otherwise you lost them. You could find yourself on a flight to Warsaw in November in a bid to use the only available freebie before your perk expired.

Book early and you were more likely to get your preferred destination and travel dates, Aer Lingus said.

Existing Aer credit cardholders can continue to try to book their free return flight through the portal in the usual way until November 30th, 2027, Aer Lingus says. But while you can fly until October 31st, 2028, your two free lounge and fast track passes expire a year earlier.

The card’s withdrawal is likely to generate a clamour of attempted bookings. As the existing quota of just two reward seats per eligible European flight remains, claiming your free flight could become harder still.

Revolut's RevPoints can be converted into Avios. Photograph: Getty

What’s the point?

Revolut customers can earn RevPoints. These can be converted one to one for “Avios” and redeemed in full or part payment towards flights with partner airlines, including Aer Lingus, British Airways and KLM.

RevPoints can be earned on eligible credit and debit card purchases at a rate linked to your Revolut plan – of which there are five.

For example, those using Revolut’s “Standard” plan debit card, which is free, earn one RevPoint for every €10 spent.

Gillian Harvey, her husband Mick and children Chloe and Sophie are big world travellers, having visited 38 countries.

“We are always looking at ways to save money on trips and get a little bit extra back from the spending we would be doing anyway,” Harvey says.

She tries to collect Avios points on everyday spending, putting these towards flights.

Harvey does that by spending on her Aer card and Revolut card and by converting her Tesco Clubcard points to Avios.

She watches out for promotions that enable 20 per cent more Avios points when converting.

Avios points helped towards a family trip to Florida this year.

“We use our Aer Lingus credit card for everyday spending, pay it off straight away and build up Avios towards flights,” says Harvey, who runs the Instagram account @wherearewegoingtomorrowtravel.

“We always make sure to pay the credit card balance in full, so we’re not paying any interest.

“The two free flights with the Aer card are a lovely added perk, but I wouldn’t choose the card solely for those, given the restrictions on availability.”

'You can earn points through retailers like Arnott’s, Brown Thomas and Lifestyle Sports.' Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

She is a member of the Aer Lingus AerClub loyalty programme, which is free. It runs the AerClub eStore, an online shopping portal where members can earn Avios by shopping with participating brands. Avios can be earned using any accepted card.

“You can earn points through retailers like Arnotts, Brown Thomas, Lifestyle Sports – it’s worth checking before you buy anything,” Harvey says.

“One thing I’ve learned is you need to go through the AerClub website first and click on the retailer you want to shop with for the points to track.

“It’s great around Christmas – when picking up gifts for others we are also earning points towards our next trip.”

She also recommends making sure everyone in the family has their own AerClub account and adding their membership numbers when booking flights to maximise points.

When the Aer card is discontinued next year, cardholders’ Avios will remain linked to their AerClub account, Aer Lingus says.

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Which plan?

Revolut customers earn RevPoints at a rate linked to their Revolut plan.

For example, those using Revolut’s Standard plan debit card, which is free, earn one RevPoint for every €10 spent.

The Revolut Premium plan, which costs €9.99 a month, offers one RevPoint for every €4 on regular spending using a Revolut Premium debit card. This is the same Avios points-earning ratio as the Aer Lingus credit card.

Use the Revolut Premium credit card for the purchase instead and you get half a point more.

The annual percentage rate for Revolut credit cards is 17.99 per cent.

Revolut Metal and Revolut Ultra plans are a faster way to accumulate points towards airfares – but membership paid monthly costs €17.99 a month and €55 respectively, though €55 is an introductory offer.

With a Revolut Metal credit card, you will earn one RevPoint for every €1 spent. With an Ultra credit card, you will earn one and half RevPoints per €1 spent.

Premium, Metal and Ultra plans include travel insurance, with Ultra having broader car hire excess and cancellation cover.

With Ultra, you get unlimited complimentary airport lounge access at 1,600 airport lounges worldwide and unlimited fast track through security where it’s possible.

There are no currency exchange fees with these three Revolut plans. The Aer card for example charges 2.25 per cent of the transaction value for purchases in non-euro currencies.

Some of the higher-end Revolut plans bundle in lots of other things into membership, but here we are looking at travel perks.

Spend €5,000 on a Revolut Metal credit card and you’ll earn 5,000 RevPoints or Avios.

This number of points could, for example, get you a one-way flight with Aer Lingus to somewhere like London, Paris or Amsterdam.

Keep your credit card balance paid in full to avoid interest and charges and the reward flight will cost you the €30 stamp duty and the €17.99 a month in Revolut membership fees.

You can book an Avios reward flight through your airline loyalty account, such as AerClub, British Airways Club or Qatar Airways Privilege Club. You pay with Avios plus cash for taxes, fees and carrier charges.

When choosing a credit card don’t be blinded by the points. Weigh up the cost of the card, your capacity to keep the balance paid and how accessible the rewards really are.

If the scheme means spending more to earn a freebie, then it isn’t really free.