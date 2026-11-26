White coat syndrome describes the spike in blood pressure (BP) experienced by one in five adults when it is taken in a medical setting.

It’s a problematic syndrome because those with otherwise normal pressure can end up taking medication they don’t need, while those already on medication may be put on a higher dose than is necessary.

Compounding the problem is the fact that most practitioners don’t have the time during a consultation to follow measurement protocols that recommend a patient sit in silence for five minutes to become calm before their blood pressure reading is taken.

In short, the traditional method of taking BP is flawed, and it was this shortcoming that prompted medtech start-up Wavescope to develop a technology that can assess when someone is physiologically ready to have their blood pressure taken. Readings taken at this point are significantly more accurate.

“No other technology assesses when a person is in the correct physiological state,” says Wavescope founder and chief executive Seán McMahon. “Our nearest competitor assesses physiological state during measurement, which gives rise to (other) problems. Our technology offers significant advantages, akin to walking versus flying, if fast travel is preferred.

“The under and overtreatment of hypertension is a really big health issue,” McMahon adds. “The figures for white coat hypertension rise as high as 40 per cent for people already diagnosed with blood pressure problems, and unreliable blood pressure readings can result in misdiagnosis, mistreatment, medical harm and even death.”

Wavescope was set up in 2023, and its patent-pending technology works off a proprietary algorithm that continuously reads a patient’s electrical bio-signals to determine when they are relaxed.

This is done via the ECG (electrocardiogram) or PPG (photoplethysmography) measurements the device is already taking.

The ECG tests heart rhythm and electrical activity, while PPG measures volumetric changes in blood circulation at the skin’s surface. Once the patient’s vital signs have settled, and this will vary from person to person, the system triggers the cuff to inflate.

“The aim is to take a patient’s blood pressure at the optimum time, not as soon as they walk through the door, which is what usually happens. This is a huge change in the way blood pressure is measured. We call it the reliability shift,” McMahon says.

“Wavescope works with the signals already inside monitors and wearables, so no new hardware is required. We license our ‘readiness layer’ as a component or software on silicon, and it is designed for OEM [original equipment manufacturer] integration. It is not a stand-alone medical device,” adds McMahon, an electronic engineer by background whose co-founders are commercial director Steen Gordon, chief commercial officer Alan Gormley and Dr Jennifer Grant, clinical lead at Beacon HealthCheck who deals with the problems of unreliable BP monitoring devices in her clinics every day.

“The research shows that over 70 per cent of physicians, over 90 per cent of nurses and technicians and over 90 per cent of adults taking their blood pressure at home measure without any waiting time,” McMahon says.

“The guidelines now are to wait five minutes. In the 1960s the recommended wait period was 45 minutes. Measuring blood pressure before a patient has settled can lead to variability and a shift in readings by 10mmHg or more. That is enough to complicate clinical assessment, and as things stand, the diagnosis follows the number.”

McMahon is no stranger to new product development, having spent his career in the tech sector in various roles, including principal design engineer and chief technology officer. In 2018, he cofounded mdci.io, which developed and deployed a hospital diabetes administration system and built an artificial intelligence neural network model for diabetic retinopathy grading.

McMahon already has a postgraduate degree in engineering, but in 2021, with Covid in full swing, he decided to use the time to add to his qualifications with a master’s degree in advanced medical technology. It was during this time that the concept for what has since developed into Wavescope’s technology first surfaced following McMahon’s research into blood pressure error mitigation around wait times.

A subsequent pilot study conducted with UCD and Centric Healthcare in 2024 confirmed the reliability problem with existing measurement methods, and things have since moved on to the point where the company is now preparing for two big clinical trials. Its technology is due for commercial launch in 2028 and will go to market under the name BP VeraState.

“Our first market will be the US via FDA [food and drug administration] approval, as the speed to approval is significantly faster. Our technology will offer blood pressure monitor original equipment manufacturers a huge competitive advantage,” says McMahon, whose company has teamed up with Taiwan-based medical device manufacturer Health & Life (blood pressure monitor specialists) as its primary partner.

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“Once devices with Wavescope hit the market, we expect our technology to ripple quickly throughout the sector of approximately 90 million units per annum,” he adds. “Globally, an estimated 1.4 billion adults aged 30–79 years worldwide had hypertension in 2024. This represents 33 per cent of the population in this age range.”

Enterprise Ireland has backed Wavescope with pre-seed start funding of €100,000, while in 2024 the company joined a UCD-led disruptive technologies consortium and secured €1 million in support from the State-backed disruptive technologies innovation fund.

Wavescope, which is Dublin-based and employs four, is now looking to raise a further €1.25 million to unlock the disruptive technologies award, complete its clinical investigations in conjunction with University College Dublin and St Vincent’s hospital and to gather the necessary data for FDA approval for its measurement technology.

“We’ve been incredibly fortunate with the help we’ve had from companies such as Microchip Technology and Analog Devices in building our reference prototype device,” McMahon says.

“We’ve also pulled together a highly experienced team of advisers, including Prof Brian Caufield [an expert in leveraging data from wearables and mobile sensing]. We have had good support from Enterprise Ireland, UCD and Irish Manufacturing Research, but in terms of funding there is a very big gap between the commercialisation fund and the pre-seed start fund. An intermediary scheme might help support more entrepreneurs who cannot afford to wait or afford to forgo a salary,” McMahon says.