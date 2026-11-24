The City of London’s new lord mayor, Bronek Masojada, said in Dublin on Monday that the UK-EU deal, agreed on Friday, was good start for both sides to build upon in seeking a closer trading relationship.

The accord will remove barriers to trade in food and drink, link carbon emissions trading systems in the UK and EU, and allow up to 100,000 young UK citizens to move to the EU and work for up to three years, matched by a similar flow in the opposite direction.

Masojada, the South African-born former chief executive of insurer Hiscox, said he hopes in time that both sides will develop further co-operation in financial services.

“You’ve got to start somewhere, and you should start where you think you can make progress,” Masojada told The Irish Times in an interview. “And I’m very happy with where the progress has been made.”

Masojada said that the UK’s Youth Mobility Scheme has the potential to have the most long-term economic impact for both sides.

“It creates person-to-person relationships, which ultimately are the ones which will pay off over a five- or 10-year period,” he said. “To me, that’s probably the most meaningful one.”

The lord mayor took office on November 13th as head of the City of London Corporation, the governing body over the so-called Square Mile historic financial district. His visit to Dublin this week marks his first overseas visit in the role; meetings have been set up with senior officials from AIB, the Central Bank of Ireland, Irish Funds and the British Irish Chamber of Commerce to discuss cross-border investment, financial and professional services, fintech and innovation. It will also look at how London and Dublin’s complementary strengths can help businesses access capital and new opportunities.

Masojada declined to be drawn on whether UK prime minister Andy Burnham’s efforts to reset London’s relations with Brussels should ultimately go so far as to lead to a reversal of Brexit.

“There’s a debate to be had and I’m not a player in that debate. Views are mixed across the United Kingdom and we can’t prejudge,” he said. “But everyone would agree on the benefit of reducing barriers to doing business together.”

[ Ireland and UK in ‘a better space’ after UK-EU Brexit reset deal, Helen McEntee saysOpens in new window ]

Burnham said in parliament on Monday that Brexit “has not worked” and that rejoining could be on the table in the next parliament. However, he said that rejoining the EU without first holding a public referendum would be “unthinkable” for the UK.

In financial services, Masojada said he sees clear initial opportunities for co-operation between the UK and EU in the areas of digital markets, including the tokenisation of investment units to make trading more efficient; and cybersecurity.

While London has seen tens of thousands of financial roles move to financial hubs in the EU, including Dublin, Frankfurt, Paris and Amsterdam as firms in the UK lost their ability to passport services across the EU, the City of London has seen employment numbers rise from about 540,000 to 678,000 in the past decade.

Masojada said that London’s continued standing one of the world’s main global financial centres should be seen – and used – by Europe as an asset.

“While they wouldn’t necessarily admit it in public, a lot of the European banks have increased their London headcount [since Brexit],” he said.