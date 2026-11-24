A PureGym premises in Leeds. The UK operator recently sought planning permission for two gyms in Dublin. Photograph: iStock

A local resident in Dublin 1 has raised concerns over the opening of a PureGym facility, one of two outlets the British parent company is seeking for its entry into the Irish market, on the grounds that it would attract antisocial behaviour in the area given its 24-hour operating model.

The private-equity-backed gym operator has, however, been granted permission by Dublin City Council to begin construction of a second outlet, also a 24-hour facility, in the College Square commercial development on Tara Street in Dublin 2, which, at 82m high, is billed as the tallest building in the State.

In a letter to the council’s planning office, a local resident said those living in the north inner city area “have suffered the expansion of late night/all night uses, with its added antisocial behaviour, nuisances, noise generation, security/safety threats that comes with 24-hour users”.

The resident asked the council “to modify or curtail the current proposal so that existing prime shopping or retail space hours of operation (7am to 6pm) would apply, effectively retaining the environment and impacts of the main shopping street”.

They urged the council “to consider existing residents in these efforts to control or limit the expansion of late-night uses ... to provide some structure and relief to existing residents and users”, the letter shows.

PureGym sought planning permission to occupy a ground floor and basement unit in the Parnell Centre shopping complex in Dublin 1, about 500 metres from O’Connell Street.

It would primarily occupy the basement level, PureGym’s planning application shows, with plans comprising a main gym floor, changing rooms, additional exercise and training areas and a free-weight zone.

A decision is yet to be made by the council on whether to grantpermission.

PureGym has, however, been granted permission to begin construction on its proposed gym in the College Square development on Tara Street.

The company first considered an entry into the Irish market more than 10 years ago and lodged planning applications for two sites in north Dublin; however, those plans never got off the ground.

It said at the time Ireland was “likely to be well suited to the PureGym customer proposition and operating model” of low-cost membership fees and stripped-back facilities. It is understood the company reconsidered expansion plans after the UK voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

Founded in 2008 in Leeds, PureGym operates more than 700 outlets worldwide, some two-thirds of which are located in Britain. It also operates in Denmark, the United States and Switzerland, with franchised outlets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Private equity funds Leonard Green & Partners and KKR are investors in the company.