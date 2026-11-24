Paul McGarry, Midland’s senior counsel, told the High Court that allegations in the case involve the removal of almost €6 million from Baystreet

Almost €6 million was moved from a company at the centre of a lawsuit between a building firm and a group of well-known property developers, the High Court heard on Monday.

Builder Midland Construction and Engineering is suing the directors of Baystreet Ltd, including John McKeon, Brian Kennedy and Liam McSharry, and its shareholders, for €12.8 million, in a dispute over an apartment project where the properties sold for almost €23 million.

Paul McGarry, Midland’s senior counsel, told the High Court at a hearing on Monday that allegations in the case involve the removal of almost €6 million from Baystreet.

Baystreet, which is now in liquidation, repaid €5.8 million that was owed to its directors and shareholders between December 2023 and September 2025, according to an affidavit filed by Midland director Thomas Stronge.

The High Court this month ordered the enforcement of a €9.86 million arbitration award to Midland against Baystreet, which was found to have wrongly terminated a contract with the building company.

Baystreet’s liquidator, Tom Murray of Friel Stafford, confirmed Midland as a creditor of the company, but the builder has yet to receive any payment on foot of the award.

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Separately, Midland – which is based in Kells, Co Meath – is suing Baystreet’s directors and shareholders for almost €12.8 million, including the arbitration award, interest and enforcement costs.

Judge Eileen Roberts admitted the case to the High Court’s commercial division by agreement between the parties on Monday.

Baystreet’s directors and shareholders have until December 14th to file their response to Midland’s claim.

The liquidated company, owned by McKeon, Kennedy, McSharry and members of their families, hired Midland four years ago to build 44 apartments at Ashbrook, Howth Road, Clontarf in Dublin.

They agreed an initial €9.6 million for the work, but subsequently increased that to €10.8 million.

Delays that included problems with the site’s water connection sparked a dispute between the builder and Baystreet, which ended the contract in February 2024 with the project almost complete. The two sides brought the dispute to arbitration in March last year.

The 44 apartments subsequently sold for a total of almost €23 million, the last one in August 2025.

Creditors put Baystreet, established to develop the Clontarf property, into liquidation in September 2025, appointing Murray as liquidator. He is a notice party to the case.

In February, arbitrator David O’Leary decided that Baystreet had unlawfully and invalidly terminated the contract with Midland and awarded the construction firm €9.15 million in total with interest.

Earlier this month, High Court president, Judge David Barniville, granted judgment for €9.86 million, which included interest on the original €9.15 million that O’Leary ordered Baystreet to pay.

Midland is suing Baystreet’s directors and shareholders directly for the money the building company maintains is due to it.

Their senior counsel, Andrew Fitzpatrick, told the court they could seek security for costs, a legal means of ensuring that Midland can cover any costs should it lose the case. They intend to defend the case.

Baystreet’s directors are well-established figures in property development. Midland is a successful building and engineering contractor.