Irish electricity prices remain vulnerable to Europe’s currently volatile natural gas market, according to Cathal Fay, chief executive of leading supplier Yuno Ltd.

Profits at the company behind Yuno Energy and PrepayPower climbed more than 23 per cent to €5.3 million, according to its latest accounts.

Fay confirmed that the company would freeze prices this winter “until at least March of next year”.

The company was among the leading suppliers that increased their prices this summer after the US-Iran war sent global energy prices soaring.

Continued volatility is driving natural gas prices higher in Europe, which feeds through to electricity prices, Fay noted.

Natural gas determines electricity prices as the fuel is used to generate around half the power consumed here. Storage levels are lower than normal and “a cold snap cold put pressure on supplies”, Fay cautioned.

Yuno, which supplies electricity and gas to homes and businesses, buys its energy in advance, so its prices do not directly reflect gas market volatility.

Fay explained that the practice allows the company give price certainty through the winter.

Yuno’s turnover rose 9 per cent last year to €457.7 million from almost €420 million in 2024, his company’s figures show.

Its three businesses, Yuno Energy, Yuno Energy Business and PrepayPower supply 380,000 customers in total.

Employee numbers rose to 539 from 487, according to a company statement. Yuno’s 2025 accounts predate this year’s price increases.

Fay said the group was pleased with the progress it has been making.

The primary reason for its growth was an increase in customer numbers, according to its directors’ report. Fay and his co-founders started the business as PrepayPower in 2010.

PrepayPower offers pay-as-you-go energy to customers while Yuno Energy’s clients are billed. Yuno Energy Business supplies electricity and gas to medium-sized organisations.

The group is branching into district heating, that is supplying homes with waste heat.

The Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment and the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland selected one of its projects for inclusion in a Government pilot scheme.