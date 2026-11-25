Operating profits at Kildare Village last year increased more than four fold to €19.9 million. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Operating profits at the operator of retail outlet centre Kildare Village last year increased more than four fold to €19.9 million.

Accounts show that operating profits surged at parent company Value Retail Dublin Ltd as revenues increased by 6.5 per cent from €24 million to €25.58 million.

The chief factor behind the rise was a non-cash €12.69 million revaluation increase in the value of an investment property.

The book value of the company investment property at the end of December last totalled €201.65 million.

The operating profits of €19.9 million are a 336 per cent increase on the operating profits of €4.56 million for 2024.

In a note with the accounts the directors said that at the end of last year the total amount of space leased stood at 100 per cent, which was an increase on the 91.5 per cent occupancy rate the year before.

Following an expansion of the shopping quarter, the lettable area for the village increased to 21,606 sq m, almost twice the lettable area of 10,968 that Kildare Village opened with in 2006.

The directors said that they were satisfied with the results for the year and are confident about the company’s prospects.

The directors also said the company was in discussions with additional retail brands wishing to trade from the village, and commercialisation and trading progress are in line with expectations for this stage in its development.

The firm recorded a pretax profit of €7.96 million after net finance costs of €11.94 million are taken into account.

The village comprises 125 units, employs 1,500 and attracts 4 million visitors annually.

Figures provided in a planning application by planning consultants for Kildare Village, RMLA show the estimated revenues generated at Kildare Village each year is €182 million.

In July 2025 UK property firm Hammerson confirmed that it sold its entire interest in Value Retail, a collection of fashion outlets business that includes a stake in Kildare Village.

The assets have been bought by a company owned by US private equity firm, L Catterton and agreed to pay £1.5 billion (€1.8 billion) for the properties, generating cash of £600 million for Hammerson.

Revenues last year were made up of €14.37 million in license fee income, €10.36 million in service charge income and €851,000 in “other income”.