Profit at Irish-headquartered healthcare technology company Lanas rose last year as revenue remained stable and the company trimmed administrative costs.

Pretax profit at the company rose to almost €20 million in 2025, from €11.3 million in 2024.

The accounts, which cover the period to the end of December 2025, showed the company recorded revenue of €104.2 million, up from €103.3 million in 2024. Cost of sales was largely stable at just under €20 million.

That brought gross profit for the year to €84.26 million, up from just under €83 million a year earlier.

Lanas cut its administration expenses from €53.2 million to €50 million last year, with finance costs also significantly lower at €9.3 million, compared with €14.8 million previously. Operating profit for the year was €34.2 million, up from €29.7 million. Its corporate tax charge was €4.2 million last year.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial year was almost €10.7 million.

The company employed 881 people at the end of last year, down from 941 in the previous year. The accounts showed the majority of employees were involved in administration, customer service and training, and development.

The reduction in headcount meant Lanas’s wage bill was just under €30 million, down from €33 million in 2024. It incurred pension costs of €1.5 million and social security costs of €2.2 million, bringing its total payroll costs to €33.7 million for the year.

Lanas, which specialises in electronic healthcare record technology, was launched in November 2025 after global private equity company TA Associates acquired Irish healthtech company Clanwilliam, founded by Howard Beggs as Helix Health, in a deal estimated to be worth $450 million ($414 million).

The company was boosted by the digitising of the healthcare system in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and also expanded through a series of acquisitions in different global markets.

Lanas builds, acquires and grows products used across primary care, community care, pharmacy, specialist care and care platforms. The company has a committed mergers and acquisition funding packet of €100 million.

The company appointed its first chief corporate development officer earlier this year, to help develop its acquisition strategy and expand its healthcare technology offering across international markets. Rob Hutcheson has taken on the role, leading global corporate development strategy and working with founders, management teams and investors to identify potential complementary technologies.