The annual work Christmas party is both a beloved and dreaded affair, depending on who you ask.

Most staff members play ball and take part in the merry pleasantries, picking from canapes while nursing a beverage, and chatting to colleagues who up to that point had been enigmas.

Happily, the vast majority of work Christmas parties go according to plan, without issues, assaults or personal injury claims, although some readers might have tales they would take with them to the grave.

In advance of the Christmas party season, we asked experts what happens if things go wrong. Who is liable?

Can employees face consequences, including dismissal, for any wrongful actions at such an affair?

The simple answer is yes.

Employees appreciate the chance to let their hair down and connect with colleagues outside of their usual working environment, says Moira Grassick, chief operating officer at employment law and HR firm Peninsula Ireland. However, the combination of a relaxed atmosphere and the consumption of alcohol, some if not all of which is often free, can lead to “embarrassing moments, accidents, aggressive behaviour or even sexual misconduct”, she says.

Christmas parties are an extension of the workplace, Grassick says, “even if they take place off-site”, which means workplace policies and codes of conduct still apply, and employees can face disciplinary action if they breach those policies during the event.

Noting that employees might have different interpretations of “appropriate Christmas party behaviour”, Grassick says employers should issue a reminder of company policies ahead of time, saying they have a duty to ensure policies are communicated.

“We’ve all heard the nightmare tales of Christmas parties gone wrong, and it’s important for employers to mitigate risks where they can.

“It’s not a question of dampening the spirit of the event, but setting expectations early will help to ensure that no one wakes up the next day facing a disciplinary meeting as well as a hangover,” she says.

Grassick stresses HR professionals are “not the fun police”.

“We love a party as much as anyone, and the right preparations can allow for a festive party that is safe and enjoyable for everyone,” she says.

Jennifer Cashman, partner and head of employment at law firm RDJ, says an event organised, funded or endorsed by an employer can be regarded as an extension of the workplace, “even outside office hours”.

As such, employers can face liability for wrongful acts by employees during such events.

“Employers may have a defence where they prove they took the reasonably practicable steps required by legislation. Having a policy alone is insufficient. Communication, training and implementation matter.

“Importantly, conduct outside of the office can still lead to disciplinary action,” she says, including dismissal in serious cases.

Incidents after an official work event, including in hotel rooms or on the journey home, can also raise liability issues, she says.

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Employees can also bring personal injury claims against employers in the event of injury at Christmas parties, such as through falls, she says.

“Compensation is not automatic. The circumstances would need to be examined, including what caused the fall, who controlled the premises, whether a foreseeable risk was addressed and whether the employer took reasonably practicable precautions,” she says.

Cashman says risk assessments concerning the venue, equipment and employee needs should be undertaken. Like Grassick, she advises employers to remind employees that workplace policies continue to apply, regardless of the party venue.

“These should explain expected conduct, unacceptable behaviour, reporting procedures and possible disciplinary consequences,” she says.

Set finishing times, “sensible limits” on alcohol availability and non-alcoholic options are practical steps that can help events run smoothly, she says.

Asked if liability can extend to after-work drinks organised independently by employees, Cashman says employer liability is less likely where there is no employer knowledge, funding or involvement.

“However, this is not a blanket exemption, particularly for employment-related harassment,” she says.

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