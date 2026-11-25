The threat to the jobs of up to 3,000 employees of the discount retail chain Dealz grew substantially on Wednesday when its British parent company entered administration in the UK. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

The threat to the jobs of up to 3,000 employees of the discount retail chain Dealz grew substantially on Wednesday when its British parent company entered administration in the UK.

The administrators appointed, Alix Partners, said the stores would remain open and continue trading while efforts continue to secure a buyer for the business but in its statement it called on retailers with job vacancies to get in touch. The chain has around 70 stores in the Republic.

Trade union Mandate has called on the Government and, in particular, Minister of State for Retail, Alan Dillon, to contact the administrators “to ensure that everything possible is done to save these jobs”.

The threat to them “this close to Christmas is very worrying for the workers concerned and follows on the closure of so many other big ‘bricks and mortar’ retailers in Ireland like Argos, Debenhams and Clerys,” the union’s assistant general secretary, Jim Fuery, said.

Labour’s finance spokesperson, Ged Nash, said the workers should be provided with immediate clarity on what the administration process means for them.

In its statement, the company’s American owners, Gordon Borthers, said the decision came after a three-month process intended to find a buyer for the business had failed.

“Commercial negotiations with interested parties for both the whole of the company and with established retailers interested in acquiring substantial portions of the business will now continue, led by the Administrators, and conclude through the administration process.”

The firm said it had invested substantially in the business and cut operating costs since buying it for £1 (€1.19) in July of last year but its role has been disputed and it has been reported it took substantial management fees out of the company over the 16 month of its ownership.

A number of parties had been in negotiations about taking the chain over as a going concern with family owned Northern Irish firm, Martin Property Group, reported to be working with the retailers’ existing management, had been involved in negotiations until earlier this week..

It is understood the terms of the repayment of a loan made by Gordon Brothers to the chain had been a stumbling block early on. The Boston-based company said it had received interest from other established retailers in relation to parts of the business and specific locations.

The break-up of the business in this way, now far more likely in the wake of Wednesday’s announcement, would be expected to result in many stores being closed and the loss of a substantial number of jobs.

The Alix Partners statement made no reference to the Irish Dealz chain part of the business or its employees, however, and the firm did not respond to requests for information on how the process would unfold here.