Jensen Huang has been reinstated as chief executive of Nvidia, 11 days after stepping down.

Blink and you might have missed it. The leather jacket-clad Nvidia founder had left the tech giant following revelations about his extramarital affairs, including one with a client whom US intelligence suspects is a Chinese spy.

His departure plunged the company into crisis and sent its stock downwards.

We have been here before. OpenAI’s board ousted its cofounder and chief executive Sam Altman in November 2023, claiming it no longer had confidence in his ability to continue leading the company.

It took only five days to bring Altman back, after the board came under pressure from Microsoft, a key backer. The tech giant offered Altman, cofounder Greg Brockman, who had resigned in support of him, and any other departing OpenAI staff jobs at the tech giant. More than 700 staff also threatened to resign if Altman was not brought back.

Perhaps Nvidia staff were taking a leaf from OpenAI’s book when they started the “Stand With Jensen” petition, demanding that he be reinstated. At the last count, more than 200,000 people had signed it, including 10,000 Nvidia staff, almost 2,000 former employees and 108,000 who claimed to be shareholders. All of that was self-reported, however, and not verified by the petition’s creators. Among the big names in tech who appeared on the letter were Y Combinator founder Garry Tan, Uber’s Travis Kalanick, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, and YouTube cofounder Steve Chen.

[ Nvidia shares jump over 30% on reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executiveOpens in new window ]

As recently as a week ago, Nvidia’s board had dismissed the possibility of Huang returning. But it seems that the company came under pressure from the Trump administration. The Nvidia founder’s return did not, in the White House’s opinion, present a national security risk. And according to US president Donald Trump, he convinced them to rehire Huang.

That led to a bounce in both Nvidia’s stock, which added 30 per cent following the news, and the wider AI sector.

It seems the myth of the founder, even one who makes questionable decisions, is alive and well.

[ Fresh details emerge of alleged Chinese intelligence links in Nvidia caseOpens in new window ]