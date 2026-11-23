US president Donald Trump (right) and Jensen Huang, the Nvidia chief executive. Huang was reinstated as chief executive of the AI chip company less than two weeks after stepping down. Photograph: Demetrius Freeman/New York Times

US president Donald Trump has said he spoke to Nvidia’s board and “convinced them” to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive.

Huang stepped down as chief executive of the world’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker less than two weeks ago after revelations about his affairs with at least one Nvidia executive and with a client, Alice Huang, whom US intelligence suspects is a Chinese spy. Alice Huang’s company Megaspeed is suspected of having diverted restricted Nvidia AI chips to China.

“This was a big decision and the board decided to do what we wanted to do,” the president told the business news channel CNBC on Monday. “I’ve been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and I felt very strongly about it.”

Nvidia stock surge on the news of the reinstatement and by early afternoon was up 31 per cent at $164.54 (€151.16).

Asked if Huang would have been put back in place without his intervention, Trump said: “I believe my intervention was very important.” Trump said he spoke with Huang on Sunday night. “He’s so excited. He’s a good guy. He’s a good person. He went through hell,” the president said.

In his 2025 annual financial disclosure, Trump revealed that he owned at least $1 million (€920,000) in Nvidia stock. His current holdings have likely grown this year. The president has disclosed 43 Nvidia transactions up to the end of September, buying 28 times and selling 15.

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The White House has said his investments are managed by outside advisers and do not pose a conflict of interest.

Trump said on CNBC the stock-market decline “probably” had an effect on his thinking but added: “The bigger impact was the long term.” He said he consulted with many people on the matter, including vice-president JD Vance.

“I think it’s a great day for the market, and it’s a great day for the country,” the president said.

Huang will testify publicly before a powerful US senate committee on December 3rd, according to a statement from the panel’s chairman.

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The senate banking committee asked Huang to testify earlier this month after he admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a woman reported under investigation for spying on behalf of China. The committee is continuing to probe the issue after Huang was reinstated as chief executive on Monday.

The hearing, announced on Monday by chairman and Republican senator Tim Scott, will focus on oversight of US export controls, a key issue for the company as Huang seeks to market his chips as broadly as possible. – Bloomberg/Reuters