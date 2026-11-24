Pepper Finance Corporation (Ireland) saw it assets under management drop by 12 per cent last year, contributing to a 5 per cent decline in revenue. Photograph: iStock

Pepper Advantage Ireland, the mortgage services provider used by banks and investment firms, has seen its assets under management decline by 27 per cent to €18 billion in the past three years, driven by borrowers paying down debt following a wave of loan portfolio sales after the 2008 financial crash.

The latest set of accounts for Pepper Finance Corporation (Ireland), the registered name of the business, show that assets under management (AUM) declined by 12 per cent last year, contributing to a 5 per cent decline in revenue, to €64.5 million.

“AUM naturally fluctuates as existing portfolios run down and new mandates migrate to the business. Pepper continues to take on new mandates and expects AUM to grow in 2027,” the company said in a statement.

Pepper Advantage Ireland’s chief executive Niall Sorohan told The Irish Times in May it was developing new lines of business to diversify as the post-crisis era of large non-performing portfolio sales fades.

This includes a new business – called Harbour Credit – aimed at managing unsecured consumer credit for banks, utility firms and semi-State agencies. The company subsequently agreed in July to buy Dilosk, the owner of the ICS Mortgages business, for an undisclosed price.

ICS has a portfolio of €1.7 billion of loans. The deal has not yet been completed.

[ Pepper rate hike to heap more misery on distressed borrowersOpens in new window ]

It is expected that Pepper Advantage Ireland will take over servicing the ICS loans from the lender’s current provider, BCM Global. The ICS brand will continue after the deal goes through.

“Pepper Advantage remains Ireland’s leading credit management business, supporting approximately 115,000 residential and commercial loans. 2025 marked another year of positive performance as we continued to invest in the business, and that work has carried through 2026 as we increasingly diversify our offering,” Sorohan said.

“Banks and investors continue to turn to us for our expertise and specialist services, and we expect to add new mandates throughout 2027.”

The wider Pepper Advantage group was acquired in March 2025 by JC Flowers from Australia-founded Pepper Global. The management team of the Irish unit was last year granted an equity-based performance package, worth €54.4 million at the time, that is dependent on the new owners achieving a “future exit event”.

Private-equity exit events can be triggered by everything from a refinancing to a sale of a business. While the company’s accounts refer to an expected exit date of August 2029, it said in a statement this assumption is used for accounting and modelling purposes and does not indicate a planned sale timetable.

The average headcount of the business fell to 509 last year from 524 in 2024. Staff costs dipped to €53.3 million from €55.5 million.

Pepper Advantage Ireland paid a €17.1 million dividend to its immediate parent, Pepper Ireland Finance Holdings, in 2024, following on from a €14.1 million payment made in 2023. However, it did not pay a dividend in 2025.

Pepper Advantage plans to rebrand in January as Continuum Credit Group.