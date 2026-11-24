Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

We’re expecting white smoke from Disciplinary Towers some time this morning, at which point Dan Sheehan will know if he can play in Friday’s Nations Championship game against Australia. His yellow card for a croc roll against South Africa was upgraded to a red on Saturday night, leaving many of us wondering what on earth is a croc roll? Wonder no more, David Gorman explains all, and why it is deemed to be dangerous.

Gerry Thornley gives a thumbs up to the Nations Championship, reckoning it has been “a huge shot in the arm for the 2027 Six Nations”, as well as offering encouragement to “the northern hemisphere’s leading lights” who have made “significant strides” against their southern counterparts. And Ireland’s “statement win” over South Africa “demonstrated that Farrell still has a rare ability to get his team primed for a big performance”.

Nathan Johns analyses that victory which saw Ireland concede more scrum infractions, have fewer retained kicks and lose the battle of dominant collisions..… “yet for all these lost battles, they still won on the scoreboard”.

“The Tom Squad” played its part in the win, namely Messrs O’Toole, Stewart and Clarkson, the replacement front row holding firm during South Africa’s late push for a winning try. Michael Scully talks to one of the Toms, the O’Toole man, about the mighty performance.

And in his Whistleblower column, Owen Doyle gives his thoughts on Rassie Erasmus, describing his attacks on referees as “crass”. “It is shameful,” he says, “that the coach of the world champions has once more found it necessary to stoop so low.”

In football, Carla Ward has signed a new contract to extend her role as head coach of the Republic of Ireland’s women’s team through to the conclusion of the 2029 European Championship campaign.

For now, her sole focus is on leading her side to next summer’s World Cup in Brazil, Poland Ireland’s opponents in next week’s two-leg qualifying play-off. She will, though, have to make do without Chloe Mustaki after the wretched news that the defender has suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

If Ireland’s women can qualify for the 2035 World Cup, they won’t have far to travel, the UK having been chosen as the hosts for the tournament. And Windsor Park in Belfast has been listed as one of 22 potential venues.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning talks to Rathgormack chairman John Kirwan who remains located on cloud nine after the Waterford side beat Kerry champions Dr Crokes on Sunday to reach their first ever Munster football final.

And Gordon has word too on former Tipperary footballer Colin O’Riordan being voted AFLW Coach of the Year by his fellow coaches after an impressive maiden season in charge of Sydney Swans.

In his Different Strokes column, Philip Reid looks back on what was a mixed season for Leona Maguire, and in racing, Brian O’Connor looks ahead to Sunday’s Japan Cup which has attracted a bumper international field, including Aidan O’Brien’s Minnie Hauk, and Willie Mullins’ Ethical Diamond.

TV Watch: Ireland play the second game of their Under-17 World Cup campaign this afternoon, Costa Rica their opponents in Qatar (RTÉ 2, 12.30pm). And later there are plenty of Champions League games to choose from - including Galatasaray v Aston Villa (Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 2, 5.45pm) and at 8pm, Manchester City v Napoli (Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 1), Arsenal v Borussia Dortmund (Premier Sports 1) and Real Madrid v PSV (TNT Sports 2).